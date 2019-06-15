Obituary: Kazuko Ando Klever

Kazuko Ando Klever passed away on May 27, 2019 at the age of 88, surrounded by her family. She was a beloved mother and grandmother (known as Momo), and made friends wherever she went.

Born in Japan in the mountains outside Tokyo, Kazuko survived the turmoil of WWII as a young girl. She learned traditional Japanese arts such as calligraphy, painting, playing the Koto, sewing, embroidery, and was certified in Japanese flower arrangement (Ikebana).

Kazuko met her husband while she was working at the Yokohama Engineering Depot, and they were married in 1956. They lived in Ohio for a short time, then moved back to Japan, and later Okinawa. In 1975, she moved to America to raise their two children, living many years in Sierra Vista, Arizona. She was truly an inspiration in the way she worked hard to overcome a language barrier, took community college courses, passed the Civil Service exam, and landed a job with the federal government on Ft. Huachuca doing computer graphic design. She retired after a 30-year career and earned an Achievement Medal for Civil Service. After her grandkids were born, Kazuko moved to be near them in Prescott, Arizona for several years. While here, she stayed busy crocheting, cooking, swimming, and participating in craft fairs to sell her various handmade items. She took great pride in teaching her heritage to her grandkids and loved telling them many stories of her life in Japan. She had a passion for life, was independent, brave and determined, and would talk to anyone who would listen.

She is survived by her husband, Carroll (Bud) Klever of Sierra Vista, Arizona; her daughter, Dr. Lisa Mariko Klever of Pasadena, California; her son, David Klever and daughter-in-law, Anne of Prescott, Arizona; and grandsons, Jacob M. Klever of Fullerton, California, and Brandon J. Klever of Prescott, Arizona. Photo: https://dcourier.com/news/2015/feb/21/kimono-collection-japanese-robes-on-display/

Information provided by survivors.