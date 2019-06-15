Obituary: Deborah Wyker Hoster
Deborah Wyker Hoster, age 76, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. She was born on March 16, 1943, in Columbus, Ohio, to Albertus Cleon Wyker, M.D. and Lucile Price Townsend.
She attended the Columbus school for Girls (CSG) and graduated from Ohio State University in 1965.
While at Ohio State she met her beloved husband, Al Hoster, and they married March 20, 1965, and were married for 54 years. Debby was a beautiful homemaker and loved cooking. She brought a sweet spirit with her as they traveled to each station of Al’s military service, including assignments to installations mostly on the East Coast. Al served in Vietnam as a medivac pilot in 1968. Debby worked in Columbus in a social service agency in his absence.
After the service they settled in Scottsdale, Arizona. In 1995 they relocated to Prescott, Arizona.
They joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1966 and she served faithfully in various positions in the church throughout her life. In 2006, they served a mission in the Prescott Arizona Family History Center. She was very compassionate, friendly, outgoing and gave hugs freely! She was a great listener and had a witty sense of humor. Debby had a deep love for children and was happily involved with and taught the youth. She played the piano and studied French as a youth. She enjoyed all things Halloween and pigs.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Al and Lucy Wyker; and two infant sons, Andrew Stephen Hoster and Samuel Wyker Hoster. Debby is survived by her spouse, Al Hoster; her two sons, Adam (DeeAnn) Hoster of Phoenix and Ben (Kristen) Hoster of Mesa; grandchildren: Miranda, Drew, Savannah and Taliah; sisters Becky (Vaughn) Hawksley, M.D., Susie (Barney) LaPorte, and Marty (Bob) Anderton, M.D.; and her loving nieces and nephews: Kathy, Beth, Pam, Robin, Leigh and Beau.
Her funeral service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1101 Sandretto Dr., in Prescott, Arizona. The viewing will be at 9 a.m. and the service will start at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, any kind donation to a charity of your choice or Diabetes association would be gratefully accepted. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by survivors.
