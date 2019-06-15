Obituary: Barbara Rose Johns
Barbara Rose Johns, 80, peacefully went to be with the Lord after a long and extended illness on Sunday, May 26, 2019, with her loving husband by her side.
She was born to Guy and Pauline Libberton on June 16, 1938, in Pensacola, Florida. She married the love of her life, Marvin on Sept. 22, 1956 in Elvira, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her father, Guy, mother, Pauline, grandson, Zachary, and great-grandchildren, Avery and Jaxson.
Barbara is survived by her sweetheart and spouse of almost 63 years, Marvin; daughter Dawn (Manny) Negrete, Las Vegas Nevada; son Timothy, Yuma Arizona; son Scott (Jen) Johns, Annville, Pennsylvania; and daughter Dana (Bill) Sack, Westminster, Colorado; and two sisters Helen House and Ardell (Rex) Couchman of Davenport, Iowa. She was the loving Nana to 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Ln, Prescott.
If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to kindred Hospice, Prescott.
The family wishes to extend their appreciation and thanks to Dr. R. Begai, Dr. D. Doyle, Dr. K. Boast, Dr. R. Nika, Dr. A. Brown, and her nurses and staff at Kindred Hospice, who were so supportive and loving to our mother and family during this time.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Information provided by survivors.
