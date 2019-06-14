OFFERS
Woodland gouges out a birdie and leads by 2 at US Open
Golf

Gary Woodland watches his putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament Friday, June 14, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (Matt York/AP)

DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer
Originally Published: June 14, 2019 8:03 p.m.

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Gary Woodland finished off a bogey-free round by making birdie from a divot in the fairway, giving him a 6-under 65 for a two-shot lead and the lowest 36-hole score in the six U.S. Opens at Pebble Beach.

Woodland's seemingly perfect drive on the ninth hole settled into a deep divot, and he gouged out a shot from 217 yards onto the green and holed the 50-foot birdie putt.

His 65 matched the U.S. Open record at Pebble Beach for the second time in two days, a testament to a course that remained soft under low clouds. He was at 9-under 133, beating by one shot the 36-hole record at Pebble Beach that Tiger Woods set in 2000.

Woodland, with the 36-hole lead for the second time in four majors, led by two over Justin Rose, who had a 70.

