Fri, June 14
Watch: Man being chased by officers falls from bridge, survives

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 14, 2019 4:11 p.m.

Man being chased by officers falls from bridge by Associated Press

Video from a police body camera shows a shooting suspect falling about 30 feet from a bridge in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as officers chased him. (June 14)

