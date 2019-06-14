Update: Woman injured in Highway 69 crash June 7 dies
One driver cited; investigation ongoing
An 82-year-old Dewey woman has died due to injuries sustained from a head-on collision on Highway 69 at Mendecino Drive in Prescott Valley Friday, June 7.
The victim, Ingrid Hovis, was driving along the highway in her 1999 Buick at about 3:10 p.m. that day when a trailer with a small tractor on it became detached from a three-quarter ton Dodge pickup, according to the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD). The trailer crossed the center divider and struck the Buick head-on.
Hovis was wearing a seatbelt but still received life-threatening injuries, PVPD reported. She was transported via ambulance to Yavapai Regional Medical Center East campus and then flown to John C. Lincoln Deer Valley in Phoenix, where she died on Wednesday, June 12. The Dodge pickup was not involved in the crash and no one other than Hovis was injured.
Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the collision, PVPD reported. However, the driver of the Dodge pickup has been cited for having an unsecured load.
“This tragic incident is a reminder that every motorist is responsible for the safe operation of their vehicle and anything they are hauling; that is the law,” said Rachel Montague with PVPD. “The Prescott Valley police urge all motorists to take a few extra minutes to ensure their vehicles and anything being hauled is secure; the life you save may be your own.”
Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.
