Summer fishing at its peak in northern Arizona

Anglers visiting the lakes in northern Arizona are taking advantage of warm days and stocked waters.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, trout stockings are enticing anglers to head to the high country. Some featured species stocked this week include Apache trout into the East and West Forks of the Black River and tiger trout into Kinnikinick Lake.

Locally, Lynx Lake was stocked on Thursday, June 13.

Fishing hot spots in the Flagstaff and Williams areas include Kaibab Lake and Lake Mary. Anglers at Upper Mary have been doing well on dropshot-rigged nightcrawlers for walleye. Kaibab is full and anglers are having luck on PowerBait, small lures and flies for trout.

Families can head to Show Low to Fool Hollow Lake and Show Low Lake and creek for sunfish and crayfish — both are great for keeping kids busy. See how.

Look for the night bite on bass in desert regions to improve in the coming weeks as triple-digit high temperatures remain consistent.

The final channel catfish stocking of the summer season took place this week. But good news: catfish stockings return during the fall.

It is also bluegill time. Kids will enjoy fishing for bluegill with bobbers and worms. Backs of coves are reported to be the best locations, especially if it is rocky or there are submerged boulder piles. Patagonia Lake has been a good sunfish spot, as well as Canyon Lake.

A reminder to campers and fishermen, the USDA Forest Service, Tonto National Forest, Payson Ranger District have announced overnight camping restrictions along six stretches of streams and rivers located near Payson. Implementation of these restrictions will help allow grass and plants to grow along the stream banks.