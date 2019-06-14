Study: Half of Americans see ‘Fake News’ as a very big problem

Fake News!

Jack Berry, coming from a Republican perspective, said he believes it to be an issue, noting that certain news organizations continue to put out false narratives. Fred Barthell also said he believes it to be a problem because it confuses all the issues.

“We don’t have news organizations anymore that just tell the news,” Barthell said. “Instead everybody’s got a spin on it. As soon as you put a spin on it, that falsifies the story.”

On the other hand, Berry’s daughter, Christy Berry, giving her perspective as a Democrat, said she doesn’t believe fake news to be a problem. It only comes from one predominant news source, she said. Sara Hall also said it is a pretty small issue. Anything too good to be true or too extreme is probably not true, Hall said.

Their answers reflect a recent Pew Research Center survey of 6,127 adults which found that 50% of Americans see fake news as a “very big problem in the country today.” That’s a higher percentage than racism (40%), illegal immigration (38%) and terrorism (34%) though lower than the gap between the rich and the poor (51%), the affordability of healthcare (67%) and drug addiction (70%).

“The vast majority of Americans say they sometimes or often encounter made-up news,” the study states. “In response, many have altered their news consumption habits, including by fact-checking the news they get and changing the sources they turn to for news.”

Additionally, it was found that Republicans, the highly politically aware and older Americans had higher levels of concern about the impact of made-up news.

The youngest American adults, in the 18 to 29 age range, tend to be less concerned, saying they see less of it and are less likely to blame politicians, activists, journalists and foreign actors for it.

Most of the blame for fake news goes toward political leaders and their staff with the study showing that 57% of adults saying they create “a lot” of made-up news and information. Others blame activist groups (53%), journalists (36%), foreign actors (35%) and the public (26%).

When it comes to fixing it though, 53% of adults say the news media has the most responsibility in reducing the amount of fake news compared to the public (20%), the government (12%), tech companies (9%) or none (5%).

Barthell said the best way to stop fake news would be for the news stations to simply broadcast the news without a spin and just tell him what happened. Turning them off would work, Berry said.

“…don’t watch those news stations,” he said. “Ratings affect them.”

