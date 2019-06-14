OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 15
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Scherzer strikes out 10, Nationals beat Arizona 7-3
MLB

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, June 14, 2019, in Washington. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, June 14, 2019, in Washington. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 14, 2019 7:51 p.m.

Updated as of Friday, June 14, 2019 8:16 PM

WASHINGTON — Max Scherzer struck out 10 in seven innings, Anthony Rendon and Howie Kendrick homered and the Washington Nationals defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3 on Friday night.

Scherzer (5-5) leads the National League with 136 strikeouts. He gave up two runs and three hits, including home runs by Carson Kelly and Nick Ahmed.

This was Scherzer's third straight win overall and he improved to 7-0 in nine starts against Arizona — he started his big league career with the Diamondbacks in 2008.

The Nationals scored three times in the third off Robbie Ray (5-4) on an RBI double by Trea Turner, a sacrifice fly from Victor Robles and a run-scoring single by Juan Soto.

Ahmed homered in the fifth to pull Arizona with 3-2.

Rendon and Kendrick hit solo home runs in the sixth, and Washington added two more in the seventh on Robles' RBI single and Rendon's sacrifice fly.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: C Alex Avila (strained left calf) was put on the injured list after being hurt in Thursday's win. Manager Torey Lovullo said Avila will have an MRI and said the catcher is optimistic he will not be out for long. C Caleb Joseph was recalled from Triple-A Reno to take Avila's spot. ... Lovullo said RHP Jon Duplantier (right shoulder inflammation) had an MRI that was "very positive" and will go on anti-inflammatories and is not going to throw for six or seven days. He will be examined after that.

Nationals: 1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis right foot) ran on the treadmill Thursday and continued with baseball activities Friday. Zimmerman was placed on the 10-day injured list April 28. . RHP Justin Miller (right shoulder inflammation) received an unspecified injection Friday, according to Washington manager Dave Martinez. Miller was "shut down" this week after throwing. He has been on the 10-day injured list since May 18.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Taylor Clarke (1-2, 5.26) will make his sixth major league start in Saturday's game. It will be the first time he has pitched against Washington.

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (7-3, 3.36) now has won four in a row. His last loss came on May 12, and the right-hander has given up only two homers in his last eight starts.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Scherzer fans 11, pitches Nationals past D-backs
Greinke takes no-hitter into 7th, D-backs beat Nats 5-0
Ramos, Nationals rout Diamondbacks for second straight night
Nats snap skid with win over D-backs
Reynolds smacks 2 HRs, Nats beat D-backs 6-4

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
15
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
15
Family Storytime
SAT
15
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SUN
16
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
16
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries