Salute to Sun Records returns to Elks Theatre on Saturday

Lonely Street Productions is bringing back its “Good Rockin’ Live — A Salute to Sun Records” show back to the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center this weekend.

Featured alongside Robert Shaw and Alex Mack is Ross Martinie Eiler, a pianist who was a part of the original show. Eiler called himself their Midwest staple when Lonely Street Productions had a bigger presence in the region.

He is delighted to be back because he really likes the spirit of the show, especially when it comes to the Little Richard and Jerry Lee Lewis music. “It’s to try to be up and high as you possibly can without losing control,” Eiler said.

The tribute to Sun Records and the birth of rock ’n’ roll features music from not only Richard and Lewis but also Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and more.

Tickets for the Saturday, June 15, show are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the 7 p.m. performance.

Eiler said the band has a chemistry that makes the show a unique experience.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

For more information, visit www.prescottelkstheater.com.