Prescott VA soon to be smoke-free campus after federal ban

Come October, all standing ash trays and smoking areas on the Prescott VA main campus will disappear.

The federal Department of Veteran Affairs is implementing a nationwide smoking ban at all of its health care facilities. The move is part of enhancing veteran health, part of similar efforts at most hospitals, university and college campuses and other public arenas across the nation.

Northern Arizona Veteran Affairs Health Care System (NAVACHS) Public Information Officer Mary Dillinger said the VA must comply with the new regulations. The new policy will also be implemented at all of the VA’s other clinics and facilities for veterans throughout Northern Arizona. NAVAHCS serves some 28,000 veterans.

In September 2018, the VA started to phase out smoking on the campus by limiting it to certain areas on the campus. The outdoor courtyard area where Domiciliary patients once were allowed to go smoke was closed. Those in-patient veterans were required to walk across the street to the nearby recreation area.

In the coming months, the VA will post no-smoking signs around the property, and inform both patients and visitors on the campus that as of October smoking will no longer be allowed anywhere on campus.

When the phase-out policy started, a few Domiciliary patients were concerned this was a punitive effort. Dillinger assured the focus is health-based, not a punishment. The Domiciliary is a short-term, rehabilitation program for veterans coping with substance abuse disorders, mental health issues and homelessness.

Upon admission, veterans are informed of the no-smoking policy, Dillinger said. Those patients can get nicotine patches, gum, lozenges or prescription medication. The VA also offers smoking cessation classes, she said.

“Although| the VA has historically permitted smoking in designated areas, there is growing evidence that smoking and exposure to second hand and third hand smoke creates significant medical risks, and risks to safety and direct patient care that are inconsistent with medical requirements and limitations,” said a federal VA news release on Wednesday.

A recent VA survey revealed that approximately 85% of responding facility leadership support smoke-free campuses, and this new policy for patients, visitors, volunteers, contractors and vendors allows VA to ensure the health and well-being of VA staff, patients and the public, the release said.

“We are not alone in recognizing the importance of creating a smoke-free campus,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie in the news release. “As of 2014, 4,000 health care facilities and four national health care systems in the United States have implemented smoke-free grounds.”

This policy coincides with the introduction of the new Mission Act that is aimed at providing veterans with improved access to health care, with the aim of bolstering veteran health care facilities and services so that veterans choose the VA for the majority of their medical health needs, Wilkie suggested in the news release.

The VA policy will apply to cigarettes and all other forms of tobacco, as well as electronic cigarettes or vape pens.

For additional information about the policy visit: https://www.va.gov/vhapublications/ViewPublication.asp?pub_ID=8242.