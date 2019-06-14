Letter: Medical marijuana

Editor:

What a waste of public resources in Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk’s misguided attempt to prosecute individuals for use of marijuana-derived hash, edibles, etc., as opposed to just smoking the leaf or bud of a marijuana plant.

As the Arizona Supreme Court wrote in its position in favor of the appellant, “The Arizona Medical Marijuana Act defines marijuana as including ‘all parts of any plant of the genus cannabis whether growing or not’.”

Sheila Polk is way out of step with where most Arizonans stand on this matter, and the Supreme Court’s ruling shows that her personal beliefs got in the way of common-sense application of the law. She just wasted enormous resources fighting a battle that should not have been fought! Really, if you have a medical marijuana card, it should be good for marijuana in all its forms. So says the Arizona Supreme Court.

Ted Ferris

Prescott