I-17 reopen after semi-truck carrying eggs catches fire near Cordes Junction

A semi-truck carrying a full load of eggs caught fire early Friday morning and forced the closure of Interstate 17 southbound just north of the State Route 69 exit at Cordes Junction, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic was directed to exit the Arcosanti Road off-ramp and re-enter at the same on-ramp for several hours Friday near mile post 263.

The truck was first reported on fire around 3 a.m.

The cause of the fire was undetermined.