Hamilton: Summer arrives in Los Angeles and so do the skirts that leave no doubt

By Argus Hamilton
Originally Published: June 14, 2019 7:40 p.m.

HOLLYWOOD — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

The Weather Channel reported the annual Santa Ana Winds arrived in Southern California this week, turning the L.A. Basin and the San Fernando Valley into dry-heat ovens. You know summer has arrived in Los Angeles when the mini-skirts in West Hollywood are so short they remove all doubt.

Justin Bieber seized the headlines in Hollywood Tuesday when he challenged movie star Tom Cruise to fight him in a televised no-holds-barred UFC match inside the Octagon. You’d think the homo-erotic subtext alone could crash Pay-per-View. The fight could be billed as the Gay Super Bowl.

The University of Southern California sold the naming rights to the Los Angeles Coliseum to United Airlines for seventy million dollars. That’s outrageous. For seventy million dollars, the parents of one hundred and forty undeserving high school seniors could have gotten them into USC.

The Wall Street Journal says a Japan brewery has concocted a beer they say tastes and smells just like beer but contains absolutely no alcohol. It’s been tried before with little success over the years. Before I got sober I used to drink Near Beer, but it only led me to harder things like Near LSD.

The New York Post reports that New York state legislators are set to introduce a bill to legalize prostitution in New York. The same day, Congress was trying to give itself a four thousand five-hundred dollar pay raise. So New York isn’t the only place experiencing the high cost of prostitution.

Chicago was hit by a surprise earthquake last Thursday which measured four points. Illinois doesn’t have the sophisticated equipment to measure temblors like the seismologists in California possess. In Chicago, they judge the strength of an earthquake by how much R. Kelly peed on himself.

The Washington Examiner reported Sunday that the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History in Washington just received an incredible prehistoric gift to add to the museum’s collection. The museum received a brand-new complete dinosaur to place on its exhibit floor. And it’s Joe Biden.

President Trump flew to Iowa and spoke not too far from where Joe Biden spoke Tuesday. My gut tells me that one-third of Americans want Trump, one-third want Biden and one-third look at the choice and wants a giant meteor. The problem is, how do you differentiate one from the other two?

The Washington Post announced the sad news that France’s Friendship Tree which French President Macron planted on the White House lawn last year has died. Hearts are heavy. President Trump said it was a good tree, and added if it hadn’t been for us, the tree would have spoken German.

House Democrats are pushing Democratic candidates to back the Green New Deal. They have a lot of nerve to be harsh on cows. An environmental group called Clean India reports that India last year produced sixty-eight million tons of human waste, second only to the Congressional Record.

L.A. Mayor Garcetti published a letter expressing his concern about the escalating problem of homelessness in L.A. The breakdown is grim. A study shows that thirty-nine percent of homeless are black, twenty-six percent are Hispanic and the remaining thirty-five percent are former child stars.

