Sat, June 15
Gray, Sparks used big third quarter to beat Mercury 85-68
WNBA

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 14, 2019 10:06 p.m.

PHOENIX — Chelsea Gray had 21 points and a season-high nine assists, Nneka Ogwumike scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half and the Los Angeles Sparks pulled away in the third quarter to beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-68 on Friday night.

Chiney Ogwumike added 14 points — 12 after halftime — and Riquna Williams finished with 11 for the Sparks. Gray hit a pull-up jumper to give Los Angeles (4-2) a two-point lead late in the first half and spark a 13-3 run that made it 49-39 after her three-point play with 6:19 left in the third quarter.

Brittney Griner’s dunk about two minutes later pulled the Mercury within six but the Sparks scored eight of the next 10 points, including a 3-pointer by Williams, to make it 47-35 and led by double figures the rest of the way.

Griner had 24 points and 13 rebounds, and DeWanna Bonner scored 22 points for Phoenix (2-4). Los Angeles was 10 of 17 from the field in the third quarter, while the Mercury went 4 for 18.

