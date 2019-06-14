OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 15
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Funt: Franklin D. Roosevelt in 2020

By Peter Funt
Originally Published: June 14, 2019 7:45 p.m.

Modern politics can be summed up this way: Republicans frequently refer to Ronald Reagan, while Democrats prefer to conjure memories of Franklin Roosevelt.

Roosevelt’s New Deal rescued the nation from the Great Depression with economic reforms and bold individual measures including Social Security. But it was FDR’s unfinished business 75 years ago that profoundly inspires Democrats now seeking the presidency.

In his State of the Union message on Jan. 11, 1944, Roosevelt outlined what he called a Second Bill of Rights, “under which a new basis of security and prosperity can be established for all regardless of station, race or creed.” Among the provisions: “the right to adequate medical care,” “a good education,” “the right to a useful and remunerative job” and “the right of every family to a decent home.”

For Democrats in the current campaign these are bedrock themes. Sen. Bernie Sanders has reissued his Medicare for All plan, with the support of Senators Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren. “Health care is a human right,” Warren and Sanders declare in their standard stump speeches, echoing the sentiments of FDR.

“I am running to declare education is a fundamental right,” said Harris, joining a field that widely supports one form or another of free or low-cost college, universal pre-K, and better pay for teachers.

Booker has introduced legislation to establish a federal jobs guarantee program. He believes every American has the right to a job “and that right has only become more important” in today’s marketplace, he maintains, where unemployment is low but many Americans still struggle to make ends meet.

The other day Bernie Sanders gave a speech in Washington in which he called for a “21st century economic Bill of Rights” that would ensure the right to health care, higher education, a decent job and affordable housing.

It was pure FDR. “Together with organized labor, leaders in the African-American community, and progressives inside and outside the party,” Sanders recalled, “Roosevelt led a transformation of the American government and the American economy.”

Sanders was three years old when Roosevelt outlined his Second Bill of Rights. He’s been championing such programs since entering public office in 1981 as mayor of Burlington, Vermont.

The only thing separating Sanders from FDR - and the 22 other Democrats running for president - is the single word “socialism.” Sanders calls it “democratic socialism” and says it is “the unfinished business of the Democratic Party.” He’s right. Yet, it is also the crux of how conservatives seek to stir fear and confusion about progressive policies.

Sanders reminds us of words President Harry Truman once spoke: “Socialism is the epithet they have hurled at every advance the American people have made in the last 20 years.”

Hours after Sander’s speech Republican Sen. Marco Rubio released a video saying democratic socialism “is incompatible with our American values.” The GOP National Committee fired off emails titled “Bernie [hearts] socialism,” ending with the line “so do his 2020 comrades.”

The eventual Democratic nominee would probably be wise to avoid the term socialism, made toxic by Donald Trump and his enablers - not because it’s wrong, but because it’s a distraction.

Roosevelt, who was elected president four times, noted in 1944 that liberties enumerated in the Bill of Rights “proved inadequate to assure us equality in the pursuit of happiness.” The nation will be best served if FDR’s vision for expanded economic rights is finally approved by voters in 2020.

Peter Funt is a writer and speaker. His book, “Cautiously Optimistic,” is available at Amazon.com and CandidCamera.com. © 2019 Peter Funt. Columns distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons, Inc., newspaper syndicate.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Funt: Critics tax Sanders unfairly
Funt: Onward to 2020
Funt: A Democrat by any other name ...
Funt: Are Democrats eating their own?
Sanders relaunches 'Medicare for All' with Dems divided

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
15
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
15
Family Storytime
SAT
15
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SUN
16
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
16
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries