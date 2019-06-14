Fourth of July fireworks in Chino Valley to go on as planned

Following two years of cancelled shows, the Town of Chino Valley plans to go ahead with a fireworks display for its Fourth of July celebration at Community Center Park, according to a town release.

Town leaders met in June with local first responders as well as Kendon Victor, a Pyro Planning Specialist for Fireworks Production of Arizona, the company contracted to put on the fireworks show.

After the meeting and a walk through of the proposed launch site, Mayor Darryl Croft stated that barring any unforeseen incidents or hazardous wind events Thursday, July 4, the celebration and fireworks are a go.

“We certainly want a Fourth of July celebration this year and are really looking forward to bringing the fireworks back to the Town of Chino Valley,” said Croft following a walkthrough of the area. “It really looks good for us; we’re going to come in and do some cleanup and watering of the area. We will be in continued talks with the Fire Marshal up to and including the day of the celebration to make sure conditions are safe.”

“Our concern during any sort of fireworks celebration of course is the safety of the public,” said Andie Smith, Assistant Fire Marshal with CAFMA, who was present at the meeting.

Smith mentioned several concerns that have led to the cancelation of fireworks in recent years including high winds, lack of moisture in the months leading up to Fourth of July events, as well as active incidents that were going on in the region, stretching the limits of not only CAFMA staff, but first responders throughout the county.

“Fortunately, this year we’re not in fire restrictions yet and we’re optimistic about this Fourth of July celebration,” added Smith.

She cautioned that conditions in the area have been known to change on a daily basis and encourages the public to stay alert to any restrictions and warnings as provided by various agencies, including CAFMA, the Prescott National Forest, and the Prescott Fire Department.

The Town’s Fourth of July celebration is scheduled for July 4, and in addition to the fireworks show there will be live music by local band Alter Ego and free entry to the Town’s Aquatic Center.

For more information on the free event, including parking maps, other vendor attractions and services, and event schedules, visit chinoaz.net.

Community Center Park is located on Road 1 E. at Perkinsville Road and adjacent to the aquatic center on 1615 Road 1 East.

Information provided by the Town of Chino Valley.