OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, June 14
Weather  84.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Fourth of July fireworks in Chino Valley to go on as planned

In this 2016 file photo, residents enjoy the fireworks display at Community Center Park in Chino Valley. Following two years of cancelled shows, the Town of Chino Valley plans to go ahead with a fireworks display for its Fourth of July celebration at Community Center Park. (Town of Chino Valley/Courtesy)

In this 2016 file photo, residents enjoy the fireworks display at Community Center Park in Chino Valley. Following two years of cancelled shows, the Town of Chino Valley plans to go ahead with a fireworks display for its Fourth of July celebration at Community Center Park. (Town of Chino Valley/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: June 14, 2019 2:41 p.m.

Following two years of cancelled shows, the Town of Chino Valley plans to go ahead with a fireworks display for its Fourth of July celebration at Community Center Park, according to a town release.

Town leaders met in June with local first responders as well as Kendon Victor, a Pyro Planning Specialist for Fireworks Production of Arizona, the company contracted to put on the fireworks show.

After the meeting and a walk through of the proposed launch site, Mayor Darryl Croft stated that barring any unforeseen incidents or hazardous wind events Thursday, July 4, the celebration and fireworks are a go.

“We certainly want a Fourth of July celebration this year and are really looking forward to bringing the fireworks back to the Town of Chino Valley,” said Croft following a walkthrough of the area. “It really looks good for us; we’re going to come in and do some cleanup and watering of the area. We will be in continued talks with the Fire Marshal up to and including the day of the celebration to make sure conditions are safe.”

“Our concern during any sort of fireworks celebration of course is the safety of the public,” said Andie Smith, Assistant Fire Marshal with CAFMA, who was present at the meeting.

Smith mentioned several concerns that have led to the cancelation of fireworks in recent years including high winds, lack of moisture in the months leading up to Fourth of July events, as well as active incidents that were going on in the region, stretching the limits of not only CAFMA staff, but first responders throughout the county.

“Fortunately, this year we’re not in fire restrictions yet and we’re optimistic about this Fourth of July celebration,” added Smith.

She cautioned that conditions in the area have been known to change on a daily basis and encourages the public to stay alert to any restrictions and warnings as provided by various agencies, including CAFMA, the Prescott National Forest, and the Prescott Fire Department.

The Town’s Fourth of July celebration is scheduled for July 4, and in addition to the fireworks show there will be live music by local band Alter Ego and free entry to the Town’s Aquatic Center.

For more information on the free event, including parking maps, other vendor attractions and services, and event schedules, visit chinoaz.net.

Community Center Park is located on Road 1 E. at Perkinsville Road and adjacent to the aquatic center on 1615 Road 1 East.

Information provided by the Town of Chino Valley.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Chino Valley cancels Fourth of July fireworks, celebration will go on as planned
No fireworks celebration in Chino Valley
Prescott Valley fireworks is on; Prescott’s display is canceled
No Fourth of July event for Chino Valley, town decides
Prescott Valley cancels fireworks; change in location for activities

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
14
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
15
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
15
Family Storytime
SAT
15
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SUN
16
Prescott International Folkdancers
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries