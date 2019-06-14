Church News: Week of June 15, 2019

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — https://www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in date order and as space allows. Thank you.

All are welcome to join Beit Torah Jewish Congregation (www.onetorah.org) June 15, 11 a.m., Shabbat Nasso study lunch discussion on family planning. June 17 is International Federation of Rabbis “Day of Women Rabbis and Leaders”, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Love your Fathers! For details please call 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Join us tonight, the third Saturday of the month, at 5 p.m. for our Evening Service at 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. Our Vacation Bible School will be July 8-12 with a free family dinner at 5:30 p.m. and free VBS 6 to 8 p.m. Register online at emmanuellutheranpv.org.

Trinity Sunday will be observed at American Lutheran Church. Pastor Jack Shannon leads traditional worship at 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Pastor Erich Sokoloski leads contemporary worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m., with Holy Communion celebrated at all services.

Unity of Prescott. Come and discover the God of your own heart! 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850; office@unityprescott.org - Sunday Services at 9 and 11 a.m. Youth program at 11 a.m. Guest speaker Lark Zunich’s message is “Divine I AM.” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Native Ministries Speaker Series, Saturday June 29 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. St. Luke’s will hosting Harvey Leake. He will speak about the wisdom of Wolfkiller, a 19th century Navajo shepherd and sage. Mr. Leake who is a native Prescottonian learned this gift from his great grandmother. No charge for this event.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. featuring inspiring local musicians, following meditation at 10 a.m. Youth program also at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott: Shabbat evening service at 6 p.m. Friday, preceded by our Oneg at 5:15 p.m. Saturday morning Torah service at 10 a.m., Parashat Beha’alotcha, Numbers 8:1 - 12:16 Call 928-708-0018 for details.

Welcome to Saving Grace LCMS on this Holy Trinity Sunday, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. Everything about Christ is forever: His Word, His truth, His salvation, His immutable relationship with God the Father. As believers, we hold steadfast to everything about Christ. 10 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion. 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship would like to invite bible seeking worshippers to join us Sundays 8:45 and 10:30 a.m. for real Bible bases worship, 148 S. Marina St. 1 block east of courthouse plaza. We have spirited classes for adult seniors with coffee and snacks following 8:45 service. Jesus saves.

Granite Peak UU Congregation, 882 Sunset Avenue, Prescott. At 10 a.m. on June 16 the Rev.Terry Cummings will honor all male role models for children of all ages. She will explore the changing role and benefits of fatherhood. Staffed nursery, kids’ classes, coffee, snacks and conversation. Dwell together in peace.

Come join us for Vacation Bible School, “Life is Wild, God is Good!!” July 15-19, 9 a.m. to noon at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. For kids entering 1st through 5th grade. For more information, call Jennifer at 928-445-4536, ext. 114. Come join the fun.

Father’s Day is the topic at the 11 a.m. service at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 945 Rancho Vista Dr. in Prescott. Members and friends will share anecdotes, poems and songs about a father in their life. Opal Bohrman makes her debut as musician for the service.