Bergner: Top 5 things to do with dad on Father’s Day

Struggling to decide what to do for your dad on Father’s Day? Are you looking to avoid gifting him that same old cologne, new tie or wallet again this year?

As a dad myself, I’m eagerly awaiting what my family has planned for Sunday. But the most important thing to me is getting a few hours together with my wife and kids. After all, the Courier still needs to be put together for Monday’s edition, so I’ll be in the newsroom later that day!

And that got me thinking, “Why does it always have to be a gift? Can’t it be something we actually DO?”

With that, listen up families with amazing dads! I may have just the thing for you: Here’s my Top 5 things to do with dad on Father’s Day.

And yes, none of these suggestions include a gift idea (that comes later).

No. 5: Take dad mini-golfing

I just recently became more acquainted with this great place called, “In The Game: Freedom Station.” They have an arcade, rock climbing wall, laser tag, mini-bowling and of course mini-golf. For Father’s Day, they have their summer special where kids and their dad can get four attractions and two hours of unlimited video play for $25.

In The Game is located at 2992 N. Park Ave. in Prescott Valley.

No. 4: Take dad hiking

You may think this is a silly entry, and yes, I’m not one to hike often (unless my wife pushes me out the door) but it is a great activity for the entire family.

The Prescott Circle Trail, Willow Lake Trail and Watson Lake and Flume Trail are just a few worth mentioning in Prescott worth a try.

No. 3: Take dad fishing

Summer fishing is at its peak in northern Arizona, so why not grab the poles, fresh bait and trot out to a local fishing hole?

Recently, Lynx Lake was stocked with fish, but there are other great spots for the family to enjoy.

To purchase a fishing license for the state of Arizona, head to the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s website at azgfd.com/license.

No. 2: Take dad to breakfast, a movie and let him watch golf

A hearty breakfast with eggs, sausage, bacon, French toast and juice is certainly called for, and after, treat dad to a movie. “Men in Black: International,” “Dark Phoenix (X-Men),” “Shaft,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” and “John Wick 3” are just some of the movies out currently.

Find show times for the Harkins Theatre in Prescott Valley online at harkins.com/locations/prescott-valley-14 or the Prescott Picture Show at pictureshowent.com.

After the movie, let him watch the U.S. Open!

No. 1: Experience horse racing at Arizona Downs

Arizona Downs in Prescott Valley is scheduled to celebrate Father’s Day this weekend with local craft beers for $3 a pint, along with prizes and giveaways.

Arizona Downs features live thoroughbred horse racing and Fun Zone activities. Admission gates open at 10 a.m. and post time for the first race is set for 1 p.m. General admission is $2, and kids 10 and under are free.

The track is located at 10501 E. AZ-89A. Visit arizonadowns.com for more information.

GIFT IDEAS

It’s no secret what dads like to do, so buy him a pair of tickets to an upcoming Arizona Diamondbacks game (dbacks.com), or a round of golf at his favorite course. Northern Arizona Suns tickets (nazsuns.com) for next season in Prescott Valley could be fun as well.

Other ideas from the newsroom include cigars, a wrist watch and framed photos of the kids.

Happy Father’s Day to all you hard-working dads out there!

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.