OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 15
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

‘Baby Shark Live’ to tour 100 North American cities

Pinkfong and Round Room Live are partnering to present what they call a fully immersive concert experience. (Pinkfong)

Pinkfong and Round Room Live are partnering to present what they call a fully immersive concert experience. (Pinkfong)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 14, 2019 10:11 p.m.

LOS ANGELES — “Baby Shark Live” is set to launch a 100-city tour in North America this fall.

It is inspired by the children’s song whose dance video has generated nearly 3 billion views on YouTube. The song was produced in 2015 by the South Korean firm Pinkfong.

Pinkfong and Round Room Live are partnering to present what they call a fully immersive concert experience.

Promoters say Baby Shark will join up with his friend, Pinkfong, to sing and dance such songs as “Five Little Monkeys,” ″Wheels on the Bus” and “Jungle Boogie.”

Of course, the show will also include “Baby Shark.”

The schedule will be announced July 9, and concerts are scheduled to begin in October.

Baby Shark Dance | Sing and Dance! | Animal Songs | PINKFONG Songs for Children by Pinkfong! Kids' Songs & Stories

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Watch: Dad dances to Ciara Song for son with leukemia
Suspect swims out to sea in escape attempt, trailed by shark
N.C. 17-year-old shark attack victim upbeat about future
Prescott Powwow continues today
San Antonio Aquarium recovers shark stolen in baby stroller

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
15
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
15
Family Storytime
SAT
15
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SUN
16
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
16
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries