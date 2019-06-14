OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, June 14
Weather  84.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

ADOT announces winners in Safety Message Contest
Messages will appear on overhead signs through the weekend

One of two messages that won during Arizona Department of Transportation’s 2019 Safety Message Contest. (Arizona Department of Transportation/Courtesy)

One of two messages that won during Arizona Department of Transportation’s 2019 Safety Message Contest. (Arizona Department of Transportation/Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 14, 2019 3:06 p.m.

Man’s best friend and a clever play on words were the big winners in the Arizona Department of Transportation’s 2019 Safety Message Contest.

After tallying more than 5,000 votes for the 15 safety message finalists, the winning messages are:

DRIVE LIKE THE PERSON YOUR DOG THINKS YOU ARE

DRINK & DRIVE? MEET POLICE AND SEE NEW BARS

Both messages will appear on overhead highway signs Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16.

photo

One of two messages that won during Arizona Department of Transportation’s 2019 Safety Message Contest. (Arizona Department of Transportation/Courtesy)

“These messages are wonderful and because the public invested their time into voting for their favorites, hopefully they carry a little more meaning and drivers will take the messages to heart when they see them this weekend over Arizona’s highways,” said ADOT Director John Halikowski. “Even as a cat owner, I can appreciate the sentiment of wanting to live up to being the people our pets believe us to be.”

Authors of the winning messages were invited to ADOT’s Traffic Operations Center where they had the opportunity to type their messages into the system and see them displayed on overhead messages boards. Mitzie Warner of Chandler submitted the “dog” message and David Posey of San Tan Valley contributed the “see new bars” message.

Warner said she was excited when she heard about the contest and admitted to “probably overthinking it” before coming up with a winning message.

“Dogs see the best in us,” Warner said. “If we all drove like the people they believe us to be – a little nicer, a little more courtesy – it’d be much better.”

Posey isn’t a stranger to safety. He’s worked in mining for two decades and said every meeting he’s been in has started off with a “safety share.”

“I just want everyone to know with all the options we have out there today, like Uber and Lyft,” Posey said. “There is no sense in risking hurting someone else or yourself.”

Displaying traffic safety messages on overhead signs is one way that ADOT and other traffic safety stakeholders in Arizona are trying to change driver behavior. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 90% of vehicle collisions are caused by driver decisions, including choosing to speed, drive recklessly, distracted or impaired.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

ADOT announces winners in Safety Message Contest
ADOT’s Safety Message Contest returns
ADOT’s safety message contest returns
ADOT’s Safety Message Contest Finalists announced
ADOT Safety Message Contest voting period extended

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
14
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
15
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
15
Family Storytime
SAT
15
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SUN
16
Prescott International Folkdancers
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries