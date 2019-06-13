OFFERS
Shed fire compromises apartment complex in Prescott Valley
Cause of fire under investigation

Firefighters are on scene working a shed structure fire at the intersection of Tani Road and Hedgewood Drive in Prescott Valley. (Max Efrein/Courier)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: June 13, 2019 2:51 p.m.

A four-unit apartment complex in Prescott Valley is considered uninhabitable at least temporarily after a fire Thursday, June 13.

Firefighters responded to the complex in the 3200 block of Tani Road shortly after 2 p.m. They found an attached shed fully engulfed in flames behind the building and noted that the flames were spreading into the primary structure.

“I can say with some certainty that the fire started from a shed in the backyard,” Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority Assistant Fire Marshal Andie Smith said.

All residents of the building were safely evacuated and firefighters fought the blaze from several vantage points. Part of the operation included cutting holes in the roof of the building to ventilate the attic space.

“It seems like they got it under control pretty quickly,” said Michael Stockes, who lives in one of the units with his wife and children. “I don’t think it was too, too horrible. It could be a lot worse. As long as my family and everyone else is okay, that’s all I really care about.”

Overall, five fire engines and a battalion chief responded to the scene.

During the incident, officers with the Prescott Valley Police Department closed off Tani Road between Yavapai Road and Florentine Road.

All four families living in the units will be displaced at least temporarily, Smith said. The Arizona Crisis Team responded to the scene and connected the families to emergency resources in the area.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

