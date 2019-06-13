The Stars and Stripes: Flag Day cause for celebration in Quad Cities
Flag Day is but one of 13 days where members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10277 plant United States flags along both sides of Highway 69 at the east end of Prescott Valley.
Bill Halpin, quartermaster for Post 10227, said it takes a minimum of a dozen volunteers to put up and take down the flags.
“We start 6:30 a.m. when we assemble. Usually by 6:45, we’re out there on the highway,” Halpin said Thursday, June 13.
It takes three crews about 30 minutes to put the flags, and the same amount of time to take them all down at 4:30 p.m.
Halpin wasn’t sure just when the tradition began, but said it has been least five or six years.
The other 12 holidays the VFW and American Legion members raise the flags include federal holidays such as President’s Day and Independence Day, holidays celebrating the Armed Forces, such as Vietnam Remembrance Day and POW/MIA Recognition Day, and also town events such as Prescott Valley Days.
Ages of the volunteers range from the young – 14 or 15 years old – to World War II vets in their 90s, Halpin said. The WW II veterans are particularly stubborn about helping.
“They walk with us. We try to put them in the truck to ride, but they refuse. They are right there with us,” he said, calling the men “beyond patriotic; great Americans.”
“We call them veterans helping vets,” he added.
Halpin invites civilians and members of the community who want to participate in future holidays to call the Post 10227 office at 928-759-0095.
“We’ll see if we can squeeze them in,” he said.
The young volunteers have to talk to the veterans, he added. “We just love answering their questions.”
The American Legion Post 140 provides additional manpower when needed, said Post Cmdr. Phil Whitehead. “We’re all brothers.”
The Town of Prescott Valley officially has no particular celebration of Flag Day, said Town Manager Larry Tarkowski. Neither does Yavapai County, said Kim Kapin, Clerk of the Board of Supervisors.
