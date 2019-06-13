Perfectly preserved head of Ice Age wolf found in Siberia
MOSCOW — Russian scientists have found the furry head of an Ice Age wolf perfectly preserved in the Siberian permafrost.
The head of a wolf, which died 40,000 years ago, was discovered in the Russian Arctic region of Yakutia.
Valery Plotnikov, a top researcher at the local branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the animal belonged to an ancient subspecies of wolf that lived at the same time as the mammoths and became extinct alongside them. Scientists said it was an adult, about 25% bigger than today’s wolves, but did not say whether it was male or female.
Plotnikov called the discovery unique because scientists previously only had found wolf skulls without tissues or fur, while this head has ears, a tongue and a perfectly preserved brain.
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Occupancy at Prescott Gateway Mall rises to 80% — up from 55-60%
- Man dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound after confrontation with deputies near Chino Valley, YCSO reports
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
- Warning versus citation: How officers decide when to give you a ticket
- Prescott man arrested after fleeing from police into Prescott Valley
- Two arrested in Chino Valley for allegedly writing bad checks, selling stolen property
- Update: PV Police report Highway 69 closed at Truwood Drive after collision
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
14
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
15
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
15
|
Family Storytime
|
SAT
15
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SUN
16
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...