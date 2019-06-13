New Mexico city famous for UFO event trademarks new logo
ROSWELL, N.M. — A New Mexico city known for its proximity to arguably the most famous UFO event in the United States has trademark protection for its alien-inspired logo.
The city of Roswell said Tuesday it received its requested trademark certification from the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office.
The new bright green logo includes the silhouette of a flying saucer within the letter “R.”
The trademark will be in effect for 10 years and can be renewed when it nears expiration.
Officials say the logo is protected from unauthorized use by other entities or individuals. That will ensure it remains unique to Roswell, providing an identifiable graphic that people will associate with the city.
The site of a supposed UFO crash in 1947, Roswell has an annual extraterrestrial festival that draws thousands.
