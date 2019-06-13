Local Sports in Brief: The RAM Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo will return to Prescott Valley for the third straight year on Oct. 4-5

Presented by Cliff Castle Casino & Hotel, the RAM Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo (TCFR) is part of the circuit system devised by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. It will be held at the Findlay Toyota Center and is a Championship event, bringing the top rodeo athletes from this region to Prescott Valley, competing for approximately $175,000 in prize money, during an action-packed rodeo weekend. Every performance will include bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding. Tickets start at just $14 (additional fees may apply). Suite and loge seats are also available for all three rodeo performances. For information about suite or sponsorships call or text Satish Athelli, Director of Corporate Partnerships at 928-458-1611 or email suites@findlaytoyotacenter.com.

Free Yavapai College soccer coaching clinic July 17 in Prescott

A free Yavapai College Soccer Coaching Clinic will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, in Room 215 of Building 19 on the college’s Prescott campus. No registration is required. Learn soccer from the seven-time NJCAA Division I National Champion Roughriders! All levels of coaching experience welcomed. Introduce a new fan to the sport. Bring a friend! Topics include: team management, developing technique and skill, tactics and strategy, and attacking and defending set plays and laws of the game. Come meet Yavapai’s first and only head soccer coach, Mike Pantalione. For more information, call the athletic department at 928-776-2304.

Game and Fish to close Cornville’s Page Springs fish hatchery June 24-28 for pavement repairs

The Arizona Game and Fish Department will close the Page Springs, Canyon Creek and Tonto Creek fish hatcheries to the public in late June for pavement repairs. Page Springs in Cornville will be closed from June 24-28, Canyon Creek in Payson will be closed from June 27-29, and Tonto Creek in Payson will be closed on June 25 and 26. For more information, call Page Springs at 928-634-1279, Tonto Creek at 928-478-4200 and Canyon Creek at 928-535-5475.

Ed Lepordo Pronghorn Golf Classic June 22 at Prescott Golf Club

The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce will play host to the 26th annual Ed Lepordo Pronghorn Golf Classic Saturday, June 22, at Prescott Golf & Country Club, 1030 Prescott Country Club Boulevard, in Dewey. Entry fees are $300 per foursome or $85 per individual. To register, visit pvchamber.org. Hole sponsorships are available for $125 apiece, but it is important to act fast if interested. The Chamber is also looking for raffle prizes from businesses that want to sponsor the tournament and is willing to pick up prizes at those places of business. For more information, call PV Chamber Operations & Events Manager Gloria Grose at 928-772-8857 or email her at: gloria@pvchamber.org.

Prescott Valley Parks & Rec to offer ‘Be a Better Basketball Player’ camp in June

Are you the sweetest dribbler in your neighborhood, but you can’t shoot? Do you dream while using your basketball as a pillow? Got a case of the “Basketball Jones,” but no skills to satisfy it? No worries! Hoops instructor Roy Jenkins is again offering his “Be a Better Basketball Player” camp, starting June 12 and continuing June 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28 at Canyon View Preparatory, 9030 Florentine Road, in Prescott Valley. The camp is designed for those ages 8-12 and 13-17. Session times on the aforementioned dates are 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. for 8- to 12-year-olds and 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for 13- to 17-year-olds. Cost per participant is $30 for the entire session. Jenkins has coached high school basketball, operated basketball camps, and conducted basketball “Shooting Academies.” This is a great opportunity to improve your game. To register, visit the Prescott Valley Parks & Recreation office, 7501 E. Skoog Boulevard, or sign up on the internet at pvaz.net. For more information, call 928-759-3090.

-Courier Sports