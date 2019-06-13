Kornukopia Calendar, June 14-23

Ongoing

Prescott Film Festival, Friday, June 14 through Saturday, June 15, Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Admission is $13 for adults, $7 for students, $80 for closing weekend passeswww.prescottfilmfestival.com.



“Matilda – the Musical,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 7-8, Hillside Community Church, 937 Ruth St. Tickets are $15. 928-642-5463.

Fifth annual Arizona Sonshine – Free Health Care Clinic, 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday, June 13-14, Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. 844-554-4400.

38th annual Prescott Bluegrass Festival, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, June 21-22; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza. www.prescottbluegrassfestival.com.

An Evening Honoring the Brave 19, “Only the Brave,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. admission is a cash donation of any amount.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Hampstead,” 7 p.m. Friday through Monday, June 14-17; 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, June 19-20. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. Tickets are $12 or $9 for film festival members. www.sedonafilmfestival.org. 928-282-1177.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Amazing Grace: Aretha Franklin,” 4 p.m. Friday through Monday, June 14-17; 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, June 19-20, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. Tickets are $12 or $9 for film festival members. www.sedonafilmfestival.org. 928-282-1177.

Sedona Film Festival Presents “The White Crow,” 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday, June 21-22 and 24; 7 p.m. Friday, Sunday and Tuesday, June 21, 23 and 25. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. Tickets are $12 or $9 for film festival members. www.sedonafilmfestival.org. 928-282-1177.

Friday, June 14

Prescott Film Festival Made in Yavapai County! (Part II), 4 p.m. Yavapai College Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival Taste of Arizona, 5:30 p.m. Yavapai College Sculpture Garden, 1100 E. Sheldon St. $45, www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival presents Silent Symphony: “The General,” 7 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Live Music Concert, Five in the Wheel, 6:30 p.m. courthouse plaza.

Chair Yoga, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Pinterest 101, 10 a.m.,Prescott Public Library, 215 E. GoodwinStreet.

AARP Free Movies for Grownups, 4 p.m., Harkins Theater in Prescott Valley. The June film is “Rocketman,” the human story of musician Elton John. Pre-registration is required. Call 844-418-2281 or visit https://aarp.info/rocketprescottvalley.

Saturday, June 15

Prescott Film Festival presents Documentary Shorts – Six Short films, 10 a.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival presents “The Sound of Music” sing-a-long, 12:30 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival presents “Bias,” “25 Texans in the Land of Lincoln,” 4:30 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott film Festival presents “Storm Boy,” “The Wonder,” 7:30 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

A Universe of Magic with Eddie Siller, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. May 18 through Oct. 26.

Chino Valley Animal Partners will hold a bake sale on June 15 at Olson's Grain located at 344 Highway 89 in Chino Valley from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds from the bake sale will be used to help the local town shelter and companion animals in need that reside within the town of Chino Valley.

Naturalist Walk: Nature from the Ground Up, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Highlands Center for Natural History. Free, 18 and older. Pre-registration required.

Shakespeare In The Pines: The Winter's Tale by William Shakespeare, 6 to 9 p.m. This outdoor theater experience begins with an opening reception hosted by the Highlands Center featuring brews by Prescott Brewing Company, hors d’oeuvres by El Gato Azul, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and desserts from Petit Treats. Highlands Center for Natural History, Prescott. Cost is $60, 18 and older.

Saturday Night Talk Series: Confirmation Bias: Working with the Tendency to Look for Validation of Our Worldview, 7 p.m., Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Building, 115 E. Goodwin St. $5 donation, open to anyone on a spiritual path.



Sunday, June 16

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Celtic Folk Jam Session, 1:30 to 4 p.m.,Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley.

Monday, June 17

Potter’s House Music & Films, 6 to 9:15 p.m., courthouse plaza.

PV Library Monday Night Movie: “The Upside,” 5 to 7 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, no registration required. 928-759-3040.

A Universe of Art, 10:15 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Tuesday, June 18

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Jazz, Larry Kantor Quartet, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

A Universe of Crafts, 1 to 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Sedona International Film Festival presents Halston, 4 and 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. Tickets are $12 or $9 for film festival members. www.sedonafilmfestival.org. 928-282-1177.

Wednesday, June 19

Highgate Senior Living Classic Car Show in celebration of Father’s Day, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1600 Petroglyph Pointe Drive, Prescot. tA portion of drawing proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Just Write!, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Delve into creative writing through a series of fun activities designed especially for imaginative teens, grades 6-12. Register online, at the Youth Desk or call 928-777-1537.

Thursday, June 20

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Central Arizona Concert Band, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

Let’s Start Writing – Creative Writing Time, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. No registration is required, space is limited. Classes are held in the PC Lab – 2nd Floor. 928-759-3040.

Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In, 4 to 7 p.m., corner of Sheldon and Montezuma streets in Prescott. Paacaz.com.

Friday, June 21

Third Friday Chamber Music Series, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Chandler Woodwind Quintet / Sextet Group featuring clarinet, oboe, French horn, bassoon, flute and piano. Call Bruce or Suzanne at 928-778-6965.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Mile High Comedy Theater, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Saturday, June 22

Vintage Base Ball, 7 p.m. at Prescott's historic Ken Lindley Field, 702 E. Gurley Street. The Prescott Champions Vintage Base Ball Club will be challenged to a nine inning contest by the Ft. Verde Excelsiors Vintage Club. The teams will be in appropriate 19th century uniforms, and will play by the rules of 1860. Free. You just might get to meet the 1962 National League Most Valuable Player; he's our assistant manager. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Gardening Talks: Back Yard Composting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.