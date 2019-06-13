OFFERS
Hot air balloons rise for Mile High festival

Balloons inflate at the Hot Air Balloon Festival on the football field at Prescott Mile High Middle School. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: June 13, 2019 9:56 p.m.

Balloons inflate at the Hot Air Balloon Festival on the football field at Prescott Mile High Middle School. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

Look at the sky this weekend and you’ll see birds, planes and a few hot air balloons rising above downtown Prescott for the Mile High Hot Air Balloon Festival.

Now in its third year, organizer Steve Gottlieb said that in addition to the tethered balloon rides going up 100 feet in the air, there will be a whole different style of food trucks coming in — plus a nonalcoholic element to make it a more rounded event.

The food vendors include Momo Korean Food, Papa Nachos, The Cleveland Corned Beef Company, Safari Samosas, Gringo’s Taco Truck, JJ’s BBQ and Peddler’s Coffee.

“It’ll be their first event,” Gottlieb said of Peddler’s Coffee. “It’s a three-wheeled trike that they go around with the coffee and they bring it to you.”

The idea to bring in some nonalcoholic beverages came about because people like craft sodas, he said. There has always been water and sparkling ice at his events, but in trying to keep up with the Joneses, they started looking to do craft and higher end nonalcoholic drinks, Gottlieb said.

The festival will also have a Night Balloon Glow, if the weather permits, as well as music by Salt of the Earth. Admission is $30, which includes 10 sample tickets, or $10 for non-drinker admission, available online at www.prescottevents.net or at the door.

Alan Lescarbeau turns on the flame to add some more hot air into the Chik-fil-A balloon at the Mile High Festival, Yavapai County's largest hot air balloon festival, at Mile High Middle School Saturday, June 16. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Held from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Prescott Mile High Middle School athletic field, 300 S. Granite St., a portion of the proceeds benefits Prescott's Sister City Caborca, Gottlieb said. The hope is to raise $5,000 to $6,000. Prescott has had a relationship with the city for nearly 50 years and they are sending about 20 to 30 people to attend the event.

All in all, it’s going to be a really cool event downtown, something you won’t be able to get in a whole lot of other places. “It’s just one of those things like ‘Hey, I went to Prescott and they had these hot air balloons downtown,'” he said. “Can you say that in Chandler?”

For more information, visit www.prescottevents.net.

By Jason Wheeler, follow him on Twitter @PrescottWheels, reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2037.

