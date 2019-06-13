OFFERS
Greinke takes no-hitter into 7th, D-backs beat Nats 5-0
MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws to a Washington Nationals batter during the eighth inning of a game Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Washington. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

By HARVEY VALENTINE, Associated Press
Originally Published: June 13, 2019 11:04 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Zack Greinke took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Washington Nationals 5-0 on Thursday night.

Alex Avila and Jarrod Dyson homered for Arizona, which has won seven of eight.

Greinke (8-2) pitched 7 1/3 innings, leaving after a 63-minute rain delay. The right-hander struck out three without a walk.

He had faced the minimum when Trea Turner led off the seventh with a grounder between first and second. First baseman Christian Walker made a diving stop but was unable to get off a throw against the speedy Turner, who legged out an infield single.

Adam Eaton followed with a single but Anthony Rendon grounded into a double play and Juan Soto grounded out.

Greinke retired the first 10 Nationals before hitting Eaton in the foot with a pitch. Rendon followed with a liner back to Greinke, who doubled Eaton off first.

The 35-year-old ace has never thrown a no-hitter in the majors. He took one into the eighth inning against Pittsburgh in 2017 but lost it on Gregory Polanco’s homer. Greinke pitched a one-hit shutout in 2009 against Seattle.

The last Diamondbacks pitcher to throw a no-hitter was Edwin Jackson on June 25, 2010, against Tampa Bay.

Greinke improved to 6-1 with a 1.27 ERA in nine career starts against the Nationals.

Washington starter Erick Fedde (1-1) allowed five runs and six hits over six innings.

The Nationals, fourth in the NL East, began an 11-game homestand that includes series against the division-rival Phillies and Braves.

The Diamondbacks scored two in the first before Avila’s homer made it 3-0 in the second.

Dyson hit a two-run shot off Fedde in the fourth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: 1B-3B Jake Lamb (strained left quadriceps) was 1 for 4 with two runs Wednesday for Triple-A Reno. Lamb is 3 for 9 with two walks and three runs in the first three games of his rehabilitation assignment.

Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez said RHP Koda Glover (right forearm strain) has been shut down for six weeks after experiencing pain and receiving a PRP injection. . 1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis) has begun running on a treadmill, one of his final hurdles before going on a rehab assignment. . 1B Matt Adams (left oblique strain), who missed Tuesday’s game, took batting practice before this one.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (5-3, 3.54) is 0-4 with a 6.26 ERA in five career starts against the Nationals.

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (4-5, 2.83) has a 0.67 ERA with 39 strikeouts, five walks, zero home runs allowed and a .198 opponents’ batting average over his past four starts.

