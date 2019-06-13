Friday Catchall: Dells doesn’t translate into activism; it’s hot out there

The Friday Catchall:

• DELLS & COUNCIL — The issue of Arizona Eco Development’s proposed annexation and project in the Granite Dells is far from over; at the same time, I am hearing more and more from concerned residents about the Prescott City Council elections.

That would be: “Why are there only four people — three being incumbents — seeking four seats on the council?” or “We need new blood in this game, why aren’t more political outsiders running for City Council?”

I don’t know, except to say it casts a pall on the Dells situation. Meaning, so many people want the Dells preserved, but few are willing to get involved. There should be twice that number wanting on the council.

If not now, then when do concerned citizens get involved? If not this issue, then what would motivate you to step forward?

Think about it, and email me at twieds@prescottaz.com with your thoughts or reasoning.

• HOT — The cool temperatures of an extended winter have magically (and suddenly) evaporated — giving us highs in the 80s and 90s. While I continue to wonder what happened to spring, please remember Fido when you have him or her with you:

Hot surfaces — Asphalt, sand and concrete can burn your pet’s paws. Check the ground by placing the back of your hand on the ground for at least 10 seconds; if it’s too hot for your hand, it is too hot for your pet.

Cars — Leaving your pet in the car, even in 70-degree weather, can lead to deadly consequences. A car’s interior can heat up by an average of 40 degrees within an hour, according to a Stanford study. And cracking the windows makes little difference.

Dehydration — Make sure to check and refill your pet’s water dish regularly, and take water for them too on trips.

Sunburn — Animals can burn too, especially those with short, thin or light-colored coats.

Be an advocate for those who have no voice.

• GARBAGE MAN WEEK — Trash and recycling are part of our everyday lives. Waste Management of Arizona hopes you’ll help by celebrating National Garbage Man Week (June 17-21).

Did you know that 99% of trash collectors are men, but more and more women are stepping up to the job, and Newsweek listed “Refuse and Recyclable Material Collectors” among the top 10 most dangerous jobs?

When we consider that there are some jobs many of us would not want to do, realize what would happen if no one took the trash away. I think of places like southern Italy; in the late 2000s, trash piled up 6 to 8 feet high along the roadways with no one hauling it off.

• KIDS IDS/QUESTION — The Arizona Motor Vehicle Division is offering ID cards for children, and some people have questions.

The ID cards cost $12 and are available at all MVD offices and authorized third-party providers that provide license and ID card services. For more information, visit azdot.gov/childid.

An MVD rep said it’s a good idea because “it’s an added layer of protection in case of an emergency or law enforcement situation. The cards also can be a tool to help prevent identity theft.” (Reminds me of years ago when groups offered free fingerprinting for kids.)

But how does an ID card, that could be lost by the child, help prevent identity theft? They currently have no credit, for instance, and by getting the card — putting their SSN on file (it’s not on the card) — a record of them and their info now exists.

Makes sense to me.

• PICK OF THE WEEK — (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): On Thursday, June 20, plan to attend the Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the corner of Sheldon and Montezuma streets in Prescott. For more information, visit paacaz.com.

And, happy Father’s Day, men!

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.