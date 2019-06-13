OFFERS
Prescott seeks input on Granite Creek revitalization
2 public meetings set for this month

Looking up the Greenway Trail corridor between Aubrey and Carleton streets. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: June 13, 2019 9:35 p.m.

Locals with an interest in the future of Granite Creek in downtown Prescott have a number of opportunities to weigh in an ongoing master-planning process.

Over the next several weeks, two meetings will take place to get public input on the Granite Creek Corridor Master Plan. In addition, an online survey is available at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2ZXLHJY.

The city kicked off the master plan earlier this spring, after receiving a $79,401 grant from the Arizona Water Protection Fund to pay for it.

The aim of the master plan is to create a guide for implementing “substantive changes to the corridor,” according to the city.

Tyler Goodman, assistant to the city manager, said this week that the planning process is now well underway, and should be complete by the end of 2019.

The Natural Channel Design firm is doing many of the planning tasks for the city, and will be compiling the final master plan.

Among the required tasks is getting feedback from the public.

The two upcoming meetings include:

• Business/property owner meeting - 9:30 to 11 a.m., June 24, Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St. in the Council chambers

The city says the meeting is for business/property owners directly on the Granite Creek Corridor to share ideas and concerns from their specific perspective. A question-and-answer session is planned with a panel of various stakeholders working on the project, which will include the City of Prescott, Natural Channel Design, Kimley-Horn, and the Granite Creek Corridor Revitalization Committee.

• General Public Meeting — 4 to 6 p.m., June 26, Founding Fathers, 218 N. Granite St.

The meeting will use an open-house format with representatives from the city, Natural Channel Design, Kimley-Horn, and the Granite Creek Corridor Revitalization Committee, who will engage the general public to get feedback and input on the master plan.

A news release from the city notes that the master plan focuses on the Granite Creek and Greenway Trail corridor from Aubrey Street to Granite Creek Park and traverses 1.2 miles of downtown Prescott.

“It allows for various access points to businesses, restaurants, events, Mile High Middle School, and more,” states the release. “The master plan is being created to enhance the creek corridor through improving the function of the creek, water quality, and improvement of the trail, access points, security, and beautification.”

The online survey asks questions such as whether people use the Granite Creek corridor — why or why not – as well as how they use it, any issues they see with the creekside area, and hopes for revitalization.

By Thursday, June 13, Goodman reported that 256 people already had responded to the survey.

