Book Review: The Tale Teller

Reviewed by Susan Lang, Peregrine Book Company Event Coordinator

Originally Published: June 13, 2019 8:09 p.m.

New York Times best selling author, Anne Hillerman, has written her best mystery yet with The Tale Teller. At least in my opinion; I found it impossible to put down. While all of Hillerman’s mysteries display connections between the cases worked on by Joe Leaphorn and those by Bernie Manuelito and Jim Chee, the web between them in The Tale Teller seems especially intricate and interesting, chock full of fascinating cultural gems.

As in many of Hillerman’s complicated mysteries, Leaphorn’s problem begins with a simple request to help the Navajo Nation Museum track down a missing anonymous donation.

Of course, nothing is ever as simple as it seems and will lead to murder and the unexplained disappearance of a valuable historic textile connected to the Navajos’ forced Long Walk to the Bosque Redondo in 1864. The trail takes Leaphorn, among other places, to an important trading post and a town out of time. In order to solve this important case, he must come face to face with human evil and its opposite, great love.

I especially enjoyed the insights Hillerman gives us in this mystery, not just into the minds of her detectives as they work diligently to solve crimes, but into their hearts as well. This is especially true of Joe Leaphorn in this book, where at times we are allowed glimpses into his emotional vulnerability and foibles, along with his brilliance, so that we finish the story feeling like we truly know Joe and like him better than ever.

Best-selling author Anne Hillerman will talk about her new book and show slides that take readers deep into the heart of the Navajo Nation and its history at the Peregrine Book Company at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Reserve space or just show up — we’ll make room for you.

