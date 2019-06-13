OFFERS
Arizona State’s Herm Edwards to serve as professor
College Football

In this Nov. 24, 2018, photo, Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards watches during an NCAA college football game against Arizona in Tucson, Ariz. Edwards is adding a new title at Arizona State: Professor. The school announced Thursday, June 13, 2019, that the Arizona State head football coach will become a professor of practice at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. (Rick Scuteri/AP, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 13, 2019 11:06 p.m.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Herm Edwards is adding a new title at Arizona State: Professor.

The school announced Thursday that the Arizona State head football coach will become a professor of practice at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Edwards will serve as a guest lecturer and conduct regular discussions on sports and media while continuing to coach the football team.

A former NFL coach, Edwards spent eight years as a football analyst for ESPN. He was hired as Arizona State’s coach last year and surpassed outside expectations, leading the Sun Devils to a 7-6 record and a trip to the Las Vegas Bowl.

