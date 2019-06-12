Suburban St. Louis woman finds python in the pantry
BALLWIN, Mo. — A suburban St. Louis woman is probably still shivering at what she found in her kitchen cabinet after returning from vacation: An 18-inch-long python curled up in the corner.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Ballwin, Missouri, woman reported that she found the snake June 2 at her home in the Kensington West apartments.
Officers used a pillow case to capture the snake. Animal control officers identified it as a python and took it away.
The mystery remains about how the reptile got into the cabinet. Ballwin police officer Scott Stephens figures it was someone’s pet, but a check of neighbors found no one had lost a python.
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Occupancy at Prescott Gateway Mall rises to 80% — up from 55-60%
- Man dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound after confrontation with deputies near Chino Valley, YCSO reports
- Warning versus citation: How officers decide when to give you a ticket
- Prescott man arrested after fleeing from police into Prescott Valley
- UPDATE: Woman involved in Prescott motorcycle accident over Memorial Day weekend dies in hospital
- 2 vehicle roll-over collision in Prescott forces closure of Willow Creek Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
13
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
14
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
15
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
15
|
Family Storytime
|
SAT
15
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...