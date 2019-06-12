Rhode Island man spends own money, time to fix potholes
COVENTRY, R.I. — A Rhode Island man sick of potholes has taken matters into his own hands.
WJAR-TV reports that Seth Kerstetter spent his own money on Sunday to fill holes on Centre of New England Boulevard in Coventry.
Kerstetter was at Home Depot when he decided to purchase supplies and fix the most problematic potholes. He blocked traffic, put out traffic cones, and worked for about two hours.
The boulevard is lined with shopping centers and apartments. Because it is privately owned, neither the town nor the state is responsible for its upkeep.
The road is in receivership and under the supervision of attorney Matthew McGowan.
McGowan says because the developer ran out of money, the road was never properly surfaced. He says an effort is underway to find money to fix it.
