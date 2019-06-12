Prescott Film Festival continues into seventh day

Thursday, June 13 marks the seventh day of the Prescott Film Festival at Yavapai College.

For workshops, “It’s Not the Monster but the Situation that Frightens” is at 2 p.m. and “Why Bad Life Choices Make Good Movies” is at 3:30 p.m., both in Building Three, Room 119.

Screenings of “Mustang Saviors” and “My Paintbrush Bites” are set for 7 p.m. in the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are 13 for general admission; $7 for students; $110 for a 10-pack of general admission tickets; $280 for a Platinum Pass and $175 for the all film pass.

Yavapai College is located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.prescottfilmfestival.com.