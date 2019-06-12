Operation Safe Streets yields multiple arrests in Prescott Valley

Sixteen people were arrested during a proactive traffic enforcement and warrant sweep in Prescott Valley Wednesday, June 5, according to police officials.

The 8-hour operation was conducted by the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) in cooperation with the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the United States Department of Homeland Security.

Included in the arrests were 13 misdemeanor warrant arrests, two felony drug arrests and one arrest for a violation of an Order of Protection, PVPD reported. All individuals arrested were booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde.

“The Town of Prescott Valley has been named among the top 20 safest cities in Arizona in both 2018 and 2019 thanks to efforts like Operation Safe Streets and the many partnerships the police department has established within the community,” said Rachel Montague, a community service officer with PVPD.

As the PVPD always encourages, “If you see something, say something.” The department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies or 911 for emergencies. Anonomyous tips about criminal activity can be provided through Yavapai Silent Witness by calling 1-800-932-3232 or online at www.yavapaisw.com.