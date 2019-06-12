OFFERS
Obituary: David Morgan Tolley

David Morgan Tolley

David Morgan Tolley

Originally Published: June 12, 2019 9:45 p.m.

David Morgan Tolley, age 75, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. He was born on Feb. 23, 1944, in Peoria, Illinois, to Paul and Virgie Tolley.

He graduated from Bradley University with a B.S. in business and math in 1968. From very modest beginnings, David built a career in manufacturing and business management, living and working around the United States — Illinois, Tennessee, Michigan and Colorado.

He was a good leader and a wonderful provider to his family. Later in his career, David partnered with his son, Easton, to build a guest ranch in Utah, that brought enjoyment to thousands of people who visited over the years.

Partnering to build a business with Easton was the most satisfying part of his business career, and among his proudest accomplishments.

David met his beloved wife and life-long partner, Gail, in 1962. During their courtship, he once hitch-hiked from Peoria to Denver to see her in 1964. They married on March 27, 1965 and were married for 54 years. They were almost always together, holding hands wherever they went, for as long as his family can remember.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Gail; his sons, David and Easton; his grandchildren, David, Matthew, Soona and Jemma; his brother, Paul; and sister Mary; and so many other family and friends.

David was a gifted basketball player in his youth, and Gail and he still loved to watch a great game together. He enjoyed the outdoors, hard work, the West, and a classic Western at the movies. And meeting with his friends for coffee and conversation every morning at Starbucks in Prescott. He loved to golf, and played around the country and around the world. It provided an endless outset for his boundless energy.

On the morning he passed away, David enjoyed a perfect blue-sky morning on the driving range at his home course in Prescott. His family is certain he would have enjoyed beautiful moments of peace and quiet satisfaction that morning, on his last day with us all.

Friends and family will gather to remember and appreciate David at 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall, 217-221 W. Robinson St., Goodfield, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, any kind donation to Salem4Youth Ranch, a nonprofit devoted to helping at-risk young men, would be gratefully accepted: www.salem4youth.com; 815-796-4561. Arrangments entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home. Please visit www.RuffnerWakelin.com.

Information provided by survivors.

