Merrill Kelly, D-Backs blank Phillies in crisp 3-hitter
MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly pitches during the third inning of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Matt Slocum/AP)

By ROB MAADDI, Associated Press
Originally Published: June 12, 2019 10:36 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA — Merrill Kelly tossed three-hit ball over 7 2/3 innings, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Kelly (7-6) struck out five before departing when Bryce Harper entered the game as a pinch-hitter. Andrew Chafin retired Harper on two pitches and Greg Holland finished the three-hitter, earning his 10th save in 11 tries.

The Diamondbacks won another series in Philadelphia and are 11-2 against the Phillies on the road in their last 13 games.

Philadelphia’s Zach Eflin (6-6) allowed two runs and five hits in eight innings, tying a career high with nine strikeouts.

The Diamondbacks scored both runs in the fifth when Adam Jones, Eduardo Escobar and Christian Walker hit three straight singles to start the inning. Walker’s liner to right scored Jones and Escobar scored on Nick Ahmed’s sacrifice fly.

Nick Williams, starting in place of Harper, got Philadelphia’s first two hits. He lined a double to right in the third and singled on a soft liner to right in the fifth. J.T. Realmuto had an infield single in the seventh, and that was it for the Phillies in the 2-hour, 16-minute game.

Philadelphia entered the game tied with Atlanta for first in the NL East and would fall to second for the first time since April 25 if the Braves beat the Pirates.

WRONG AGAIN

First base umpire Ed Hickox had consecutive calls overturned by video review in the seventh. Realmuto was called out after his grounder to third, but the Phillies challenged and he was safe. Then Scott Kingery was called safe after Ahmed made an excellent play on a grounder in the hole at shortstop. But Arizona won the challenge.

BRYCE-LESS

Harper wasn’t in the starting lineup for the first time this season. Manager Gabe Kapler wanted to give the slugger extra rest with a day off Thursday before the Phillies begin a stretch of 17 straight games against division opponents. Harper had a seven-game hitting streak snapped and was batting .301 with four homers and 19 RBIs in the last 23 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Jon Duplantier was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. RHP Stefan Crichton was recalled from Triple-A Reno.

Phillies: RHP Edubray Ramos was activated from the injured list and LHP Austin Davis was sent to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. RHP Pat Neshek and OF Roman Quinn could return from the injured list this weekend.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Greinke (7-2, 2.87 ERA) starts the opener of a four-game series at Washington on Thursday.

