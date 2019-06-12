Letter: Save the Dells proposal

Editor:

There has been considerable controversy, comment and conflict regarding residential and commercial development in the Prescott Dells. There has been a major effort from the Save the Dells citizens group to convince the Prescott City Council and the developer to dedicate 500 prime acres of the Dells for public access for preservation of the Point of Rocks, the hiking trail system and the viewscapes.

What is needed is some motivation that all government officials, the public and the developer can come together on and support.

When the shrewd negotiators of the City Council and the mayor complete their successful agreement with the developer that results in setting aside the full 500 acres, the area should be known here after as the “Elizabeth A. Ruffner Dells Memorial Recreation Preserve.” It would be an honor to name the area after “somebody whose legacy is sacred” as was stated in the Courier article on May 26 in celebration of her life.

Who is on board for this dedication?

Peter D. Niemuth

Prescott resident