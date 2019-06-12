OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, June 12
Weather  93.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Facebook's Zuckerberg is the focus of latest doctored video

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on April 10, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Weeks after Facebook refused to remove a doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slurring her words, Zuckerberg is getting a taste of his own medicine: fake footage showing him gloating over his one-man domination of the world. (Andrew Harnik/AP, File)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on April 10, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Weeks after Facebook refused to remove a doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slurring her words, Zuckerberg is getting a taste of his own medicine: fake footage showing him gloating over his one-man domination of the world. (Andrew Harnik/AP, File)

MAE ANDERSON, AP Technology Writer
Originally Published: June 12, 2019 2 p.m.

NEW YORK — Three weeks after Facebook refused to remove a doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slurring her words, Mark Zuckerberg is getting a taste of his own medicine: fake footage showing him gloating over his one-man domination of the world.

It's the latest flap over deviously altered "deepfake" videos as Facebook and other social media services struggle to stop the spread of misinformation and "fake news" while also respecting free speech and fending off allegations of censorship.

The somewhat crude video of the Facebook CEO, created as part of an art project and circulated on Facebook-owned Instagram over the past few days, combines news footage of Zuckerberg with phony audio.

"Imagine this for a second, one man with total control over billions of people's stolen data, all their secrets, their lives, their futures," Zuckerberg seemingly intones in a voice that does not sound very much like Zuckerberg's. "I owe it all to Spectre. Spectre showed me that whoever controls the data controls the future." (Spectre is the evil organization in the James Bond movies.)

The video was created by artists Bill Posters and Daniel Howe with help from artificial intelligence companies and displayed over the past week or so at an art show in Britain on the influence of technology. Posters also put the footage on Instagram and Vimeo.

Posters said he targeted Zuckerberg as "one person governing control of 2 billion people's personal private data. He's at the center of the debate that asks questions whether that is a safe place for our data to be."

When the Pelosi video turned up on Facebook, the social network said it did not violate any of its policies. Pelosi criticized Facebook at the time for leaving the video up. Zuckerberg tried to reach out to her to explain the situation, but she did not take his call, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it and spoke on condition of anonymity. Facebook and Pelosi's office declined to comment Wednesday.

Facebook said the Zuckerberg video likewise doesn't violate its Instagram policies and will be left up.

"We will treat this content the same way we treat all misinformation on Instagram," the company said in a statement.

Facebook does not prohibit false information from being shared on Instagram or its main Facebook service. If third-party fact checkers flag an item on the main service as false, the company "downranks" it to make it more difficult to find. Facebook has been testing a way to extend that approach to Instagram.

The Zuckerberg video uses a form of artificial intelligence in which a computer is fed image and audio files of a person to learn how to mimic his or her facial expressions. An actor supplies the voice, and the computer then syncs up the image with the sound.

Last year, in another case of altered footage, the White House tweeted what an expert determined was a speeded-up video of CNN reporter Jim Acosta that made him look more aggressive than he actually was when an intern tried to take his microphone away as he was asking President Donald Trump a question.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said that even though the Zuckerberg video is an art piece and not actual disinformation meant to deceive, it highlights the challenges of policing content on Facebook and Instagram.

"It just shows that it is still an uphill battle for the company as they try to rectify these issues that continue to plague the platform," he said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Facebook CEO didn’t have all the answers for Congress
Zuckerberg discloses Facebook working with Russia probe
Zuckerberg testimony reveals lawmaker confusion on Facebook
Facebook: Most users may have had public data ‘scraped’
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
13
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
14
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
15
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
15
Family Storytime
SAT
15
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries