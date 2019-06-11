Update: Name released of 84-year-old woman injured in head-on collision Friday, June 7
Woman remains in critical condition
An 84-year-old woman remains in critical condition after a head-on collision on Highway 69 at Mendecino Drive in Prescott Valley Friday, June 7.
The victim, Ingrid Hovis, was driving along the highway in her 1999 Buick at about 3:10 p.m. when a trailer with a small tractor on it became detached from a three-quarter ton Dodge pick-up, according to the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD). The trailer crossed the center divider and struck the Buick head-on.
Hovis was wearing a seatbelt but still received life-threatening injuries, PVPD reported. She was transported via ambulance to Yavapai Regional Medical Center East campus and then flown to John C. Lincoln Deer Valley in Phoenix, where she is still being cared for. The Dodge pick-up was not involved in the crash and no one other than Hovis was injured.
Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the collision, PVPD reported.
Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- UPDATE: Woman involved in Prescott motorcycle accident over Memorial Day weekend dies in hospital
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Occupancy at Prescott Gateway Mall rises to 80% — up from 55-60%
- Man dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound after confrontation with deputies near Chino Valley, YCSO reports
- Police seeking armed, dangerous fugitive
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
11
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
11
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
13
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
14
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
15
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...