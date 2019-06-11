OFFERS
Tue, June 11
Roadway repair will restrict Highway 69 beginning June 12

(Courier file)

(Courier file)

Originally Published: June 11, 2019 9:32 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for lane closures on north- and southbound Highway 69 from Valley View Drive to north of Sundog Ranch Road (mileposts 289 and 290), in Prescott Valley, while pavement repair work is underway.

The work is scheduled to occur overnight from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, and Thursday, June 13.

Highway 69 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction with partial closures. Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the bilingual project information line at 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

