Recreation areas at lakes reopened as wildfire east of Phoenix stops growing
CAVE CREEK — Growth of a brush and grass fire in the Tonto National Forest east of metro Phoenix has stalled and authorities have reopened recreation areas at Bartlett and Horseshoe lakes and the access road to them.
The fire about 8 miles east of Cave Creek was reported Friday and quickly grew in size over the weekend but firefighting officials say little growth has occurred since Sunday.
The fire is reported at nearly 12 square miles with 50 percent containment as of Tuesday.
According to fire officials, it is believed to human-caused but remained under investigation.
Elsewhere, officials said smoky conditions from a 15-square-mile fire 4 miles south of Clints Well on the Mogollon (MUHG'-ee-ahn) Rim were expected to improve Tuesday.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- UPDATE: Woman involved in Prescott motorcycle accident over Memorial Day weekend dies in hospital
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Occupancy at Prescott Gateway Mall rises to 80% — up from 55-60%
- Man dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound after confrontation with deputies near Chino Valley, YCSO reports
- Police seeking armed, dangerous fugitive
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
11
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
11
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
13
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
14
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
15
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...