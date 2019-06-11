OFFERS
Recreation areas at lakes reopened as wildfire east of Phoenix stops growing

A view of the Mountain Fire near Bartlett Lake on June 7, 2019. (U.S. Forest Service/Courtesy)

A view of the Mountain Fire near Bartlett Lake on June 7, 2019. (U.S. Forest Service/Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 11, 2019 3:50 p.m.

CAVE CREEK — Growth of a brush and grass fire in the Tonto National Forest east of metro Phoenix has stalled and authorities have reopened recreation areas at Bartlett and Horseshoe lakes and the access road to them.

The fire about 8 miles east of Cave Creek was reported Friday and quickly grew in size over the weekend but firefighting officials say little growth has occurred since Sunday.

The fire is reported at nearly 12 square miles with 50 percent containment as of Tuesday.

According to fire officials, it is believed to human-caused but remained under investigation.

Elsewhere, officials said smoky conditions from a 15-square-mile fire 4 miles south of Clints Well on the Mogollon (MUHG'-ee-ahn) Rim were expected to improve Tuesday.

