Recognition of departing police chief, 3 development projects up for Prescott Valley council approval

The Prescott Valley Town Council will recognize departing Police Chief Bryan Jarrell during its regular council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, in the Prescott Valley Public Library auditorium, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

The public is invited to attend the council meeting and show appreciation of Jarrell’s leadership.

Jarrell began his assignment in November 2013 and will end his service on June 21.

During that time, he has led the police department in its modernization and expansion of the facilities, and growing the department from 64 to 76 sworn personnel. Counting civilian employees, the department numbers 100 employees.

Jarrell’s accomplishments include building collaborative relationships with regional partners and revising the hiring processes. He implemented a pre-academy training program to ensure greater success for candidates.

His efforts in this area resulted in an increase in diversity of 62% over five years.

With his staff, Jarrell created several successful community outreach programs such as Puente de la Comunidad (Bridge the Community), designed to improve relationships with Latino residents; community information town halls; and the Meaningful Contacts Program, where officers are required to get out of their police cars and interact with the public to get better acquainted with the citizens they serve. These efforts contributed to the town being named the safest city in Northern Arizona in 2017 and 2018.

Chief Jarrell and his wife, Tina, will be moving to Michigan to be closer to their children and grandchildren. In addition, Jarrell remains, as of Tuesday evening, one of three candidates for the chief of police position in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

At the start off the council meeting, Ed Bantel, program administrator, will give a presentation on AMRRP/South West Risk. Alan Graham will be presented with a Quilt of Valor. Town Manager Larry Tarkowski will make an unspecified presentation.

A proposed senior living facility at Viewpoint and Long Look Drive and a zoning map change for a multi-family development near Quailwood Meadows and Bradshaw Mountain Road comes before for possible approval.

Both projects have had public hearings; the Planning and Zoning Commission has reviewed the requests and recommends the council approve the plans.

Most of the consent items on the agenda are to approve annual contracts for services that include mowing, landscape, striping, fuel and janitorial services. Council will also vote on contracts for materials such as concrete and asphalt, and also portable toilets and solid waste services.

Under new business, a 94-unit commercial warehouse/office space also comes before council as a final condominium plat on five acres located west of Lake Valley Road and south of Highway 69. Individuals will own their units rather than lease them. This allows maintenance and administration to the Lake Valley Business Park Condominium Association.