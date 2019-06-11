Quad City Events: June 12 - Aug. 2

Wednesday, June 12

Free Bocce Ball lessons and games, 10 a.m. at Watson Lake Park. Free parking and admission on Wednesday.

Free legal clinic sponsored by Community Legal Services and The Yavapai County Bar Association, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library Founders Suites A and B, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott.

Just Write!, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott. For imaginative teens, grades 6-12. Register online, at the Youth Desk or call 928-777-1537.

Wild West Night benefit for Yavapai Food Bank, The Palace, 120 S. Montezuma St. in Prescott. Tickets cost $35 and include dinner. Prizes, faro demonstration, music and more. Reservations required. 928-541-1996.

Summer Social for the Prescott American Association of University Women, 5 to 7 p.m., in the Community Room (Building 19) at Yavapai College.To reserve, contact prescottaauwbranch@gmail.com.

U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

Thursday, June 13

Beginning Meditation and Mindfulness, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Prescott Sings!, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

The 5th Annual Arizona Sonshine free healthcare clinic, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main Street in Prescott Valley. Services available include dental care, eye exams and glasses, healthy living and wellness coaching; immunizations, school physicals and medical screenings; chiropractic care, physical and massage therapy; mental health services; legal services; and community resource information. Call 844-554-4400 or visit arizonasonshine.com.

“Why is Everyone Mumbling?” free Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presentation, noon to 1 p.m., Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive, Prescott. 928-778-3747.

Let’s Start Writing – Creative Writing Time, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. No registration is required, space is limited. Classes are held in the PC Lab – 2nd Floor. 928-759-3040.

Web chatting: FaceTime, Skype, Google Due and Hangouts, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.

LEGO Build, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

U.S. Citizenship classes, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

You Too! Mentor training, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.

WORDS Book Club, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. All ages.

Friday, June 14

Pinterest 101, 10 a.m.,Prescott Public Library, 215 E. GoodwinStreet.

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Friday Band, 5 in the Wheel, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

The 5th Annual Arizona Sonshine free healthcare clinic, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main Street in Prescott Valley. Services available include dental care, eye exams and glasses, healthy living and wellness coaching; immunizations, school physicals and medical screenings; chiropractic care, physical and massage therapy; mental health services; legal services; and community resource information. Call 844-554-4400 or visit arizonasonshine.com.

Republican Women of Prescott June Forum, 3 to 4 p.m., Las Fuentes Resort Social Room. Talk of the Town Mayor Pro Tem, Billie Orr and Councilman, Steve Sischka will present information about the many things going on in our town and our bright future ahead.

AARP Free Movies for Grownups, 4 p.m., Harkins Theater in Prescott Valley. The June film is “Rocketman,” the human story of musician Elton John. Pre-registration is required. Call 844-418-2281 or visit https://aarp.info/rocketprescottvalley.

TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

The Complete Job Search, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.

Lap sit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.

Chair Yoga, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Basic Spanish skills needed.

Saturday, June 15

Chino Valley Animal Partners will hold a bake sale on June 15 at Olson’s Grain located at 344 Highway 89 in Chino Valley from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds from the bake sale will be used to help the local town shelter and companion animals in need that reside within the town of Chino Valley.

Naturalist Walk: Nature from the Ground Up, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Highlands Center for Natural History. Free, 18 and older. Pre-registration required.

Shakespeare In The Pines: The Winter’s Tale by William Shakespeare, 6 to 9 p.m. This outdoor theater experience begins with an opening reception hosted by the Highlands Center featuring brews by Prescott Brewing Company, hors d’oeuvres by El Gato Azul, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and desserts from Petit Treats. Highlands Center for Natural History, Prescott. Cost is $60, 18 and older.

A Universe of Magic with Eddie Siller, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. May 18 through Oct. 26.

Family storytime, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and activities for the whole family.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Sunday, June 16

Celtic Folk Jam Session, 1:30 to 4 p.m.,Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Monday, June 17

Potter’s House Music & Films, 6 to 9:15 p.m., courthouse plaza.

PV Library Monday Night Movie: The Upside, 5 to 7 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, no registration required. 928-759-3040.

Windows 10, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.

A Universe of Art, 10:15 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Tuesday, June 18

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Jazz, Larry Kantor Quartet, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

Buying and selling on ebay, noon to 2 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.

A Universe of Crafts, 1 to 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

GED informational session at Yavapai College in Prescott Valley, 5 to 7 p.m. Free.

Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Wednesday, June 19

Highgate Senior Living Classic Car Show in celebration of Father’s Day, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1600 Petroglyph Pointe Drive, Prescot. tA portion of drawing proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Just Write!, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Delve into creative writing through a series of fun activities designed especially for imaginative teens, grades 6-12. Register online, at the Youth Desk or call 928-777-1537.

Knits & Knots! 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 East Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. 928-759-3040.

Prescott Valley Art Guild, 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 East Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. 928-759-3040.

Prescott Stamp Club lunch and meeting, 1 p.m., Palace Restaurant, 120 S Montezuma, Prescott. 928-445-1673 or dwayne@yfplan.com.

U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

Thursday, June 20

3rd Annual Quad-Cities Caregiver Symposium, 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room, 7401 Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. Check out the exhibits before the program begins at 10:15 a.m. Free. To register, call Lita Nelson at 928-213-5255.

PVPL Book Club: The Great Alone’ by Kristin Hannah, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 East Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. 928-759-3040.

LEGO Build! 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Central Arizona Concert Band, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

Teen Parent Educational Support Group, 1 to 2 p.m., Arizona’s Children Association, 1055 Ruth Street, Prescott. Open to teens who have young children in their care: learn about how your baby’s brain “wires up” with other young parents. mbathgate@arizonaschildren.org / 602-371-1366.

Let’s Start Writing – Creative Writing Time, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. No registration is required, space is limited. Classes are held in the PC Lab – 2nd Floor. 928-759-3040.

Web chatting: FaceTime, Skype, Google Due and Hangouts, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.

Arizona’s Raptor Experience for Kids, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

U.S. Citizenship classes, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

You Too! Mentor training, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.

Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In, 4 to 7 p.m., corner of Sheldon and Montezuma streets in Prescott. Paacaz.com.

Arizona Attorney General’s Prescott Satellite Office, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. Volunteers assist with consumer fraud complaint, civil rights complaint and questions regarding scams, consumer fraud, life care planning and other issues. 602-542-2123 or CommunityServices@AZAG.gov.

Friday, June 21

St. Catherine Laboure Church all-parish rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 2062 N. Highway 89 in Chino Valley. visit stcatherinecv.org.

TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

The Complete Job Search, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.

Lap sit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.

Third Friday Chamber Music Series, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Chandler Woodwind Quintet / Sextet Group featuring clarinet, oboe, French horn, bassoon, flute and piano. Call Bruce or Suzanne at 928-778-6965.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Basic Spanish skills needed.

Saturday, June 22

St. Catherine Laboure Church all-parish rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2062 N. Highway 89 in Chino Valley. visit stcatherinecv.org.

Vintage Base Ball, 7 p.m. at Prescott’s historic Ken Lindley Field, 702 E. Gurley Street. The Prescott Champions Vintage Base Ball Club will be challenged to a nine inning contest by the Ft. Verde Excelsiors Vintage Club. The teams will be in appropriate 19th century uniforms, and will play by the rules of 1860. Free. You just might get to meet the 1962 National League Most Valuable Player; he’s our assistant manager. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Prescott Chamber of Commerce hosting the 38th Annual Prescott Bluegrass Festival, Goodwin Street along the south side of Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza, today and Sunday, 11 a.m. Prescottbluegrassfestival.com.

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. May 18 through Oct. 26.

Family storytime, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and activities for the whole family.

Gardening Talks: Back Yard Composting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

38th Prescott Bluegrass Festival, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Yavapia County Courthouse Plaza. Prescottbluegrassfestival.com.

Sunday, June 23

Presentation: Wrangling 1500 Wild Mustangs: Insights into the Wild Horse Controversy, 2 to 3 p.m.,

Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Presccott. 38th Prescott Bluegrass Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Yavapia County Courthouse Plaza. Prescottbluegrassfestival.com.

Monday, June 24

Windows 10, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.

A Universe of Art, 10:15 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Tuesday, June 25

Free legal clinic sponsored by Community Legal Services and The Yavapai County Bar Association, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley.

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Jazz, Mint, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

Buying and selling on ebay, noon to 2 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.

A Universe of Crafts, 1 to 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Prescott Writers: Become a Better Public Speaker, 6 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. All ages.

Wednesday, June 26

Just Write!, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Delve into creative writing through a series of fun activities designed especially for imaginative teens, grades 6-12. Register online, at the Youth Desk or call 928-777-1537.

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System public hearing, 3 p.m. ,Theater, Bldg. 15 at the main VA hospital in Prescott for proposed Enhanced-Use Lease (EUL) at NAVAHCS. 928-717-7587.

U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

Thursday, June 27

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Prescott Sings, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

Annual Iris Rhizome Sale, Prescott Area Iris Society, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Stoneridge Community Center, 1300 Stoneridge Drive, Prescott Valley. 623-980-6627, http://prescottirissociety.org/, or president@prescottirissociety.org .

Let’s Start Writing – Creative Writing Time, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. No registration is required, space is limited. Classes are held in the PC Lab – 2nd Floor. 928-759-3040.

Web chatting: FaceTime, Skype, Google Due and Hangouts, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.

Wildman Phil and his array of creatures, 1 to 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

U.S. Citizenship classes, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

You Too! Mentor training, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.

Safari Arizona: A Photographic Journey, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

Friday, June 28

Chair Yoga, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley.

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Friday Band, Xtra Ticket, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

The Complete Job Search, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.

Lap sit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Saturday, June 29

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. May 18 through Oct. 26.

Family storytime, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and activities for the whole family.

How to Become a Writer, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Teens and adults are encouraged to attend. Hosted by the Professional Writers of Prescott.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerc. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Sunday, June 30

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Tuesday, July 2

Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

A Universe of Crafts! Paint Space, Zoom!, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

Toddler storytime, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddlers and their grownups.

Wednesday, July 3

U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

Thursday, July 4

Prescott Public Library closed for Independence Day

U.S. Citizenship classes, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Vistor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce, Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Friday, July 5

Prescott Rodeo Days Fine Art & Crafts Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., courthouse plaza.

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Basic Spanish skills needed.

Lap sit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.

TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Saturday, July 6

Prescott Rodeo Days Fine Art & Crafts Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., courthouse plaza.

Family storytime, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and activities for the whole family.

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. May 18 through Oct. 26.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Sunday, July 7

Prescott Rodeo Days Fine Art & Crafts Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., courthouse plaza.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Monday, July 8

Prescott CLSC Reading Circle, 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. GoodwinStreet, Prescott. Participants choose any one of the 200+ books from the CLSC list to read and then share their chosen book with the group.

Tuesday, July 9

Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Tuesday Morning Book Club,The Almost Moon (2007) by Alice Sebold, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

A Universe of Creepy Crawlies!, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Heritage Park Zoo brings a universe of creepy crawlies to visit the library.

Adult Summer Movie Series: Loving Vincent, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. The first fully painted feature film, 2018 Oscar-nominated Loving Vincent tells the story of the mysterious and tragic death of the world’s most famous artist, Vincent van Gogh. Featuring the voices of Saoirse Ronan and Chris O’Dowd. Nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the 2018 Academy Awards, the Golden Globe Awards, and the BAFTA Awards. Rated PG-13.

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Jazz, The Mingus MountainBopTet, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

Toddler storytime, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddlers and their grownups.

Wednesday, July 10

U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

Thursday, July 11

You Too! Mentor training, 10 and 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.

WORDS Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Next Year in Havana (2018) by Chanel Cleeton.

LEGO Build!, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Prescott Sings, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

U.S. Citizenship classes, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

Friday, July 12

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Basic Spanish skills needed.

It’s A Mystery Book Group, Desert Heat (1993) by J. A. Jance, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

Lap sit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.

TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce.Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Saturday, July 13

A Universe of Circus Science with Peter Davison, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. May 18 through Oct. 26.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Sunday, July 14

Author Talk: Inspiration Behind Two Historical Novels about the Flying Tigers by author Iris Yang, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.



Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Monday, July 15

Potter’s House Music & Films, 6 to 9:15 p.m., courthouse plaza.

Tuesday, July 16

Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

A Universe of Crafts: Sea Creatures!, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Jazz, Rosemary Chavez and Jazz A La Mode, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

Toddler storytime, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddlers and their grownups.

Wednesday, July 17

Water Wednesdays: WaterSmart -- Drop by Drop: City of Prescott Water Resource Management, noon to 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

Thursday, July 18

You Too! Mentor training, 10 and 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.

A Universe of Stories with ScienceTellers, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Enjoy an interactive storytelling experience like no other as science experiments bring a story to life.

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Central AZ Concert Band, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

U.S. Citizenship classes, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In, 4 to 7 p.m., corner of Sheldon and Montezuma streets in Prescott. Paacaz.com.

Friday, July 19

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Basic Spanish skills needed.

The Third Friday Chamber Music Series, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Call Bruce or Suzanne at 928-778-6965.

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Friday Band, Scandalous Hands, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

Lap sit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Saturday, July 20

Family storytime, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and activities for the whole family.

TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. May 18 through Oct. 26.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Sunday, July 21

Arizona Humanities Lecture: Smitten By Stone: How We Came to Love the Grand Canyon, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Geologist Wayne Ranney explores the relationship between humans and the Grand Canyon.



Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Tuesday, July 23

Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Prescott Writers: Ask a Question Night, 6 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Local professionals will answer your questions about the writing process. Pat Fogarty, published author and editor will facilitate the discussion. email your questions in advance to: yourazwriters@gmail.com.

Astronauts in Training for Kids!, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Explore the world of an astronaut with fun space training activities. For children, ages 5 and older.

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Jazz, Steve Annibale, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

Toddler storytime, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddlers and their grownups.

Wednesday, July 24

U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

Thursday, July 25

You Too! Mentor training, 10 and 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.

Jack and the Beanstalk: A Puppet Show, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Prescott Sings, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

U.S. Citizenship classes, 2. to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

Friday, July 26

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Basic Spanish skills needed.

Lap sit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.

TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Saturday, July 27

Summer Reading Finale: Talent Show, 1 p.m. Celebrate our community and a summer full of reading with light refreshments and good fun for all at the Prescott Public Library.



Gardening Talks: Square Foot Gardening, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Presented by Yavapai Master Gardener Georgene Lockwood from the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension.

Annual Prescott Area Iris Society Iris Rhizome Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Stoneridge Community Center, 1300 Stoneridge Drive, Prescott Valley. Contact Dennis 623-980-6627, http://prescottirissociety.org/ or president@prescottirissociety.org.

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. May 18 through Oct. 26.

Monday, July 29

Potter’s House Music & Films, 6 to 9:15 p.m., courthouse plaza.

Tuesday, July 30

Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Friday, August 2

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Friday Band, Road One South, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.