Prescott Valley in Brief: Sonshine event hosts free clinic June 13-14

Sonshine event hosts free clinic June 13-14

The fifth annual Arizona Sonshine free healthcare clinic will take place on June 13 and 14, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley.

Services available include dental care, eye exams and glasses, healthy living and wellness coaching; immunizations, school physicals and medical screenings; chiropractic care, physical and massage therapy; mental health services; legal services; and community resource information.

Attendees will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. Child care will be available for 12 and younger. Free transportation will be available.

Call 844-554-4400 or visit arizonasonshine.com for more information and a schedule.

Town seeks applicants for commissions

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from town residents to serve on two commissions.

PARKS & RECREATION

The Parks & Recreation Commission recommends regulations and policy for the administration, control and improvement of the public parks. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of Parks & Recreation programming, special events, and parks maintenance. Those appointed must live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits.

Applicants are required to attend at least one Parks and Recreation Commission meeting prior to an interview being scheduled.

ARTS AND CULTURE

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission as a non-voting member.

This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. It is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. This is a physical commission that requires lifting, bending and the ability to set up and tear down events.

First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applicants are required to attend at least one Arts and Culture Commission meeting prior to an interview being scheduled.

Applications are available at the Executive Management Office, fourth floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Skoog Blvd., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

People Who Care meeting June 19

People Who Care will host a volunteer information orientation meeting on June 19, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at 147 Grove Ave. in Prescott. Volunteers provide non-medical assistance for adults unable to drive due to age-related and/or physical limitations. This allows an individual to continue living in their own homes and remain independent as long as safely possible.

People Who Care is a community-based, nonprofit with programs in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey and Chino Valley. Volunteers help in the community where they and enrolled neighbors live. The majority of our neighbors live alone. Volunteer assistance includes transportation to healthcare/business appointments; grocery shopping; personal paperwork; visiting; caregiver relief, and more.

For more information and to enroll, call 928-445-2480.

Quad-Cities Caregiver Symposium June 20

The third annual Quad-Cities Caregiver Symposium will be held on Thursday, June 20, with registration beginning at 9:45 a.m. in the Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room, 7401 Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. Check out the exhibits before the program begins at 10:15 a.m.

This free Symposium is open to the public and will feature local professionals, service providers, and networking with other family caregivers. This year’s focus will be to provide important information to help decrease family caregiver stress by offering invaluable presentations by NACOG Area Agency on Aging Program Coordinators, AARP Arizona, and information about financial assistance options.

Family caregivers are at-risk for job loss, health decline, and isolation while taking on the immense unpaid responsibility of caring for a loved one, friend, neighbor, parent, spouse or child. Learn more about resources in your community that may help you in finding balance. Lunch will be provided by AARP Arizona.

To register, call Lita Nelson at 928-213-5255.

Coffee With a Cop scheduled for July 2

Coffee With a Cop is a venue for non-threatening, social interaction between law enforcement officers and residents of the community. It’s a chance to connect, ask questions, voice your concerns and get to know your local area police officers in a casual, relaxed atmosphere. The next Coffee With a Cop event will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Denny’s, 7925 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley.

Upcoming dates:

• Thursday, Aug. 1, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at HomeSmart Fine Homes & Land, 8133 Highway 69, Suite C, Prescott Valley;

• Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Sally B’s Cafe, 7680 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley.

The Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies, or Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

Walmart Car Show set for June 29

The Prescott Valley Walmart Car Show will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at 3450 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley.

All makes and models of cars welcome. In addition to classic cars, there will be a silent auction, food, vendors and music.

For information, call 602-448-2212 or visit GivetoPCH.org.

D-H Firewise meeting June 19

The Dewey-Humboldt Firewise Community will conduct a workshop on Fire Resistant Plants for the Dewey-Humboldt Area from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the barn at Mortimer Farms.

Gary Mortimer will speak on aesthetically pleasing landscaping that will reduce potential wildfire fuel.

For more information, call 928-710-9244.

Library offers citizenship classes

Are you preparing for the U.S. Citizenship interview and test? Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., will host free weekly citizenship study groups to help attendees improve their English, prepare for the interview and review topics on the civics test.

The classes meet every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and every Thursday from 2 to 3:30 p.m., in the library’s second-floor PC Lab.

Sessions will run until July 31. No registration is required. For more information, call 928-759-6190.

Library offers sign language

Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., will offer beginning sign language sessions on Thursdays through Aug. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the meeting room on the second floor.

Points that will be covered include beginning sign, the alphabet, important hand shapes, numbers, words, and learning to put words into sentences. Attendees will need to bring a binder with tabs, pencil, and paper.

Space is limited. No registration is required. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Learn creative writing on Thursdays

Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., is offering three sessions of Creative Writing on Thursdays — June 13, 20, and 27, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. in the PC Lab.

Come to any session to generate ideas and help each other become better writers. No registration is required, space is limited. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Movies for Grownups on June 14

AARP in Yavapai County will host AARP Movies for Grownups at 4 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Harkins Theater in Prescott Valley.

The June film is “Rocketman,” a musical fantasy about the human story of Elton John.

The event is free. Pre-registration is required. Call 844-418-2281 or visit https://aarp.info/rocketprescottvalley.

Parkinson’s workshop is June 21

Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for people with movement disorders, will presents a free, educational workshop from 1 to 4:30 p.m. June 21 at The Event Spot in Prescott Valley.

People with a movement disorder, family and friends who care about them, and health care providers are invited to attend this community event. For more information, visit http://www.PMDAlliance.org; 800-256-0966; info@PMDAlliance.org.

VA public hearing on June 26

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System has scheduled a public hearing for 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, in the theater, Bldg. 15, at the main VA hospital in Prescott to present a proposal on an Enhanced-Use Lease (EUL) at NAVAHCS.

This EUL would enable the VA to improve its ability to continue providing benefits and services to veterans and their families through the renovation of six historic quarters (buildings 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10) and approximately three acres of adjacent land on the southwestern portion of the campus.

This co-location of housing on the campus would enable veterans greater access to services. The VA would like to elicit comments from veterans and other interested parties regarding plans to have supportive housing on the campus.

The public is invited to attend the hearing and is encouraged to submit written comments in advance of the hearing to Mary Dillinger, Public Affairs, Northern Arizona VA Health Care System 500 N. Highway 89, Prescott, AZ 86313 or call 928-717-7587.

Monday Night Movie is June 17

Join the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., on Monday, June 17, from 5 to 7 p.m., for Monday Night Movies.

Showing is “The Upside,” starring Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston, and Nichole Kidman. It is a comedic look at the relationship between a wealthy man with quadriplegia and an unemployed man with a criminal record who’s hired to help him.

The movie is free, no registration is required. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Library offers free computer classes

The Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., will offer the following free computer classes for people 18 and older in June in its PC lab:

• Windows 10, Mondays, June 17 and 24; 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

• Buying and selling on eBay, Tuesdays, June 18 and 25; noon to 2 p.m.

• Web chatting: FaceTime, Skype, Google Due and Hangouts, Thursdays, June 13, 20 and 27; 10:30 a.m. to noon.

• The Complete Job Search, Fridays, June 14, 21 and 28; 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Free GED info session is June 18

Find out everything you need to know to pass the GED test and get your high school equivalency diploma in the state of Arizona including what’s on the test, how to study, and how to sign up.

Leave with a copy of the Arizona Civics test plus free resources. The event takes place at Yavapai College in Prescott Valley on Tuesday, June 18, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Youth Academy is July 8-12

The Prescott Valley Police Department will host its summer 2019 Youth Academy, “A Peek behind the Curtain,” from Monday to Friday, July 8-12, at the Police Department. Academy size is limited to 15 students, ages 14 to 18, who are attending school within the town limits of Prescott Valley in August. This program is being offered free to these students.

The Police Department wants the community’s youth to see what it means to be a police officer, to live a life of sacrifice and service to a community, and how rewarding and fulfilling this life can be. Attendees will leave the academy certified in first aid. They will have exciting experiences in team building and learn about the importance of professionalism in times of crisis.

Applications for the academy are available at the police station, online http://www.pvaz.net/894/Youth-Police-Academy, at the public library, and at area schools. Those selected to participate will be notified before June 15.

The Police Department is requesting donations from the business community in the form of cash sponsorships, water, and nutritious snacks for youth academy participants. Sponsors will be recognized in printed material and social media for their contributions to this program. Please make checks payable to “Prescott Valley Police Foundation” with Youth Academy on the memo line; 100% of donations will go to this program. Donations can be dropped off at the station, or contact CSO Jodi Mullins at 928-772-5164.

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. You may also contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.