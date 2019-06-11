Obituary Notice: Eugene W. Norgard
Originally Published: June 11, 2019 10:38 p.m.
Eugene W. Norgard was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and died in Prescott, Arizona, on June 12, 2019. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
