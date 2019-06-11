OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, June 12
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Dee Prinz

Dee Prinz

Dee Prinz

Originally Published: June 11, 2019 10:43 p.m.

Dee Prinz entered the heavens on June 5, 2019. A memorial service for Dee will be at the Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E. State Route 69, Prescott Valley, on June 15 at 11 a.m. Deloris Ann “Dee” Prinz was born on May 1, 1936, in Colo, Iowa, the second child of 11 children — eight brothers, two sisters — to Ruben and Dorothy Quam.

Dee was raised on a farm and loved horseback riding to and from school. She met the love of her life Chuck Prinz. Married Aug. 9, 1954 for a wonderful 51 years. Loved owning a boat since 1954. Doing water shows, Dee was the first woman to do the ski jump in Iowa.

Moving from Iowa to Arizona in 1973, Chuck and Dee became business owners. Owning and working as a Family business, Yavapai Hearing Aid Center. Dee taking care of all the business transactions with her daughters Sherry, Terri, Connie and Kim until this day.

Dee was preceded in death by her loving husband, Chuck Prinz, and grandson Chas Riccelli.

Dee is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Ron and Sherry Thomas, Vince and Connie Eckerman, Terri Dannen and Kimberly Bulock; grandchildren, Chris and Kay Dannen, Grant and Brittany Eckerman, Shane and Chelsey Eckerman, Justin and Cody Bulock, Ed and Danielle Fayette and Josh Thomas; eight great-grandchildren, Charles, Sophia, Mia, Brie, Rylan, Aubrie, Serenity and Stella; best friend Robin Gerhart; many nieces and nephews.

Dee was loved dearly by all family and friends.

We will miss you so. Until we meet again. Love You.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Vivian M. Miller
Obituary: Ethel M Dannen
Obituary: Connie Sue Little
Obituary: Kathryn ‘Katie’ Bolduc Foss
Obituary: Gearldean (Gerry) Marie Green Henry

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
13
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
14
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
15
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
15
Family Storytime
SAT
15
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries