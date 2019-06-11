Obituary: Dee Prinz

Dee Prinz entered the heavens on June 5, 2019. A memorial service for Dee will be at the Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E. State Route 69, Prescott Valley, on June 15 at 11 a.m. Deloris Ann “Dee” Prinz was born on May 1, 1936, in Colo, Iowa, the second child of 11 children — eight brothers, two sisters — to Ruben and Dorothy Quam.

Dee was raised on a farm and loved horseback riding to and from school. She met the love of her life Chuck Prinz. Married Aug. 9, 1954 for a wonderful 51 years. Loved owning a boat since 1954. Doing water shows, Dee was the first woman to do the ski jump in Iowa.

Moving from Iowa to Arizona in 1973, Chuck and Dee became business owners. Owning and working as a Family business, Yavapai Hearing Aid Center. Dee taking care of all the business transactions with her daughters Sherry, Terri, Connie and Kim until this day.

Dee was preceded in death by her loving husband, Chuck Prinz, and grandson Chas Riccelli.

Dee is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Ron and Sherry Thomas, Vince and Connie Eckerman, Terri Dannen and Kimberly Bulock; grandchildren, Chris and Kay Dannen, Grant and Brittany Eckerman, Shane and Chelsey Eckerman, Justin and Cody Bulock, Ed and Danielle Fayette and Josh Thomas; eight great-grandchildren, Charles, Sophia, Mia, Brie, Rylan, Aubrie, Serenity and Stella; best friend Robin Gerhart; many nieces and nephews.

Dee was loved dearly by all family and friends.

We will miss you so. Until we meet again. Love You.

Information provided by survivors.