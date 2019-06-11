New name for new park; new sculptures for town

A town survey asked the public to name the newest Prescott Valley park located in the Granville development, and the results are in.

Parks and Recreation Director Brian Witty revealed the outcome of the residents’ votes and the unanimous choice of the Parks and Recreation Board at the Town Council’s study session June 6.

“The top two received 41.36% and 40.45%,” he said, with “Santa Fe Station” getting the most votes.

Over the past three months, staff looked at historical as well as geological ideas for names. A survey via social media garnered 660 votes. The second choice was “Summit View,” and “Granville Park” received 18% of the votes.

Witty said the Santa Fe Station name was appropriate because the Santa Fe Railroad ran through this area, and also because of the close proximity to the Santa Fe Loop roadway.

The park is currently under development with the playground

equipment installation occurring this month as well as sidewalks. The turf and irrigation system will follow in the next fiscal year beginning July 1.

“We would hope for completion by late fall, but some elements are out of our control,” Witty said.

The item will be included on the consent agenda at the June 13 regular council meeting for approval.

Witty also reported that two outdoor sculptures on display through the Art at the Center public art program are up for council consideration for purchase. The town currently has more than 30 sculptures on display, some of which are part of the town’s permanent collection and some on loan.

The Arts and Culture Commission’s Art at the Center subcommittee recommends the purchase of “Torque” by Dale Andress and “Totem #1” by Gary Slater.

“Torque,” a powder-coated steel sculpture that stands 9 feet tall on a 3-foot base, has been exhibited since 2018. Andress reports his inspiration was a “gear gone wild” that portrays energy striving to break free from its earthly bonds.

“Totem #1” is a stainless steel, copper and glass sculpture sanding 144 inches high on a 3-foot base. A common theme in Slater’s work, “fractured geometry,” shows an object that has been broken or opened up. The combination of elements and abstract style complement his other two works already part of the town’s collection, “Sky Disc I” and “Sky Disc II.”

The Fiscal Year 2018-19 budget of $15,000 will cover the purchase price of $3,250 for “Torque” and partial payment of $11,000 for “Totem #1.” The balance due for “Totem #1” of $2,000 will come out of the FY2019-20 budget.

Council members also heard from Public Works Director Norm Davis on transit vouchers issued by NACOG, and looked at annual service and materials contracts. Council took no action at the work study meeting. Absent from the meeting were Mayor Kell Palguta and council members Richard Anderson and Don Packard.

Council meets in regular session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, in the Prescott Valley Public Library auditorium, 7401 Skoog Blvd.